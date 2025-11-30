Naqvi orders crackdown on visa agents

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday ordered a crackdown against visa agents.

He passed the orders following his surprise visit to Islamabad airport, where he reviewed the immigration process for two hours.

Mr Naqvi also met passengers travelling abroad and took serious notice of a passenger’s complaint regarding insufficient staff at immigration and ordered an inquiry.

He directed his staff to review the entire situation through CCTV footage and assured the concerned passengers that they would not face such an issue again.

The interior minister said no passenger with documents should be stopped from travelling. Passengers attempting to travel abroad on fake or unverified documents or through other illegal means bring disrepute to the country, and such a situation cannot be allowed to continue.

He highlighted that travel cannot be permitted with unverified documents. The agent mafia, driven by greed for money, is playing with the futures of people and tarnishing the country’s reputation.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025