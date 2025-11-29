E-Paper | December 03, 2025

Finland to close embassy in Pakistan over ‘operational and strategic’ reasons

News Desk Published November 29, 2025
Finland has announced that it will be closing down its embassies in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Myanmar, citing “operational and strategic reasons,” it emerged on Saturday.

“The ministry for foreign affairs has decided to close the embassies of Finland in Islamabad, Kabul and Yangon in 2026,” said the Finnish foreign minister in a press release issued on Friday.

“The embassies will be closed for operational and strategic reasons, which are linked to changes in the countries’ political situation and their limited commercial and economic relations with Finland,” the statement added.

“Decisions on closures are made by a decree of the President of the Republic,” it said.

The ministry stated that preparations to close the embassies in the three countries have “already started” and added the missions would be closed during 2026.

The move comes as part of Finland’s “strategic review” of its network of missions.

It takes into account Finland’s foreign and security policy interests and the needs of Finland’s export promotion activities, the statement read.

“The aim is to concentrate resources on countries that are strategically important to Finland,” it added.

“We will systematically develop Finland’s network of missions abroad to meet future challenges,” Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen was quoted as saying.

“Our operating environment is changing rapidly. The changes to be made will help us to build a stronger and more competitive Finland and to manage Finland’s external relations in accordance with our priorities,” she said.

The country had shut down its operations in Pakistan in 2012 as well, forced by budgetary constraints, but the mission was later reopened in 2022.

In 2023, Sweden also indefinitely closed its embassy in the capital, citing the security situation as the reason.

Tahmad
Nov 29, 2025 07:07pm
Finland is a beautiful country with beautiful peace loving people, please keep the embassy open in Pakistan as Pakistanis are peace loving people too.
Recommend 0
Rehan
Nov 29, 2025 08:37pm
Pakistan government is not focusing on economic partnerships with countries like Finland and numerous others. To develop our economic strategy, we should not pick and choose where we can get loans from. We must sell our products to all developed nations and attract investments, sharing professional knowledge and expertise. If we do not pay attention to them, more of such countries will shut down their embassies. Finland has a lot to offer to Pakistan, only if Pakistan reciprocates. Really sad!
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Nov 29, 2025 08:46pm
Good bye, we really dont have anything to with them either.
Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Nov 29, 2025 09:01pm
So the Finish Government closes down their embassy in Pakistan, hope this doesn't set a trend. First the airlines then the multinationals leave and now this! Is anyone there in foreign office concerned about this?
Recommend 0
Kumar (Varanasi)
Nov 29, 2025 10:15pm
First companies started delisting now embassies started closing. what next?
Recommend 0
Sarala
Nov 29, 2025 11:55pm
Closing established embassies is a big step, means they don't see any benefit from Pakistan, political as well as finacial.
Recommend 0
Ameer
Nov 30, 2025 12:16am
Sad to see them close. Had a friend there whom I wrote letters.
Recommend 0
Sou
Nov 30, 2025 01:19am
Amazing
Recommend 0
Atif Ahmad
Nov 30, 2025 02:50am
Pakistan should also close mission/embassies in all those countries who are not present in Pakistan. Save money!
Recommend 0
IMRAN
Nov 30, 2025 03:31am
Wise decisions
Recommend 0
Paul
Nov 30, 2025 04:01am
Good decision
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 30, 2025 05:42am
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Mashoorudeen
Nov 30, 2025 06:37am
Finland knows there is no benefit in pakistan
Recommend 0
S Menezes
Nov 30, 2025 07:45am
This means Pakistan is not important to Finland.
Recommend 0
Wiserneighbour
Nov 30, 2025 07:57am
Pakistan does not matter to Finland..
Recommend 0
journalism review
Nov 30, 2025 12:58pm
Did Finland closed Embassy in Israel when it was creating worst atrocities in Gaza.As Russians are closing to Finland border it's a Sincere Advice to buy JF17 thunder and pakistani AK47 for boosting trade.
Recommend 0
nabeel
Dec 01, 2025 12:31am
derserved
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Dec 01, 2025 04:32am
@Atif Ahmad, you are absolutely right, why waste useful resources on useless embassies which have no business with us.
Recommend 0
Today
Dec 01, 2025 05:44am
Hmm contradictory news..economic n foreign policies were a hit we were told in another article
Recommend 0
Wise Man
Dec 01, 2025 07:48am
@Atif Ahmad, Yes, because people from all those countries are dying to come to Pakistan????
Recommend 0
Tim Siddiqui
Dec 01, 2025 08:25am
@Atif Ahmad, we are there for our interest not theirs.
Recommend 0
Ehtisham
Dec 01, 2025 09:13am
Congratulations for all those achievements.
Recommend 0
Naeem ullah
Dec 01, 2025 12:09pm
Thank you
Recommend 0

