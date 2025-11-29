Zelensky removes top aide after anti-graft raids

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday removed his powerful chief of staff and top negotiator, Andriy Yermak, after detectives raided his house as part of a sweeping corruption probe.
Yermak’s removal deals a serious blow to Zelensky, who is facing a mounting Russian offensive in the east just as the United States, a crucial ally, tabled a surprise plan to end the war that heavily favoured Moscow.
Just last week, Zelensky had named Yermak, 54, as Ukraine’s top negotiator in high-stakes talks to refine the US plan. That was a vote of confidence amid growing pressure from opposition figures to remove his divisive chief of staff.
Then on Friday, Zelensky announced in a video address: “The Office of the President of Ukraine will be reorganised. The head of the office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation.”
Minutes later, Zelensky signed a decree “to dismiss” Yermak.
On Friday morning, investigators from the National Anti-Corruption Agency (NABU) said it and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office had raided Yermak’s apartment as part of an investigation.
They did not say what it was about, and Yermak said he was fully cooperating.
He has been accused of involvement in a $100-million kickback scheme in the strategic energy sector, uncovered by investigators earlier this month.
Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025