Zelensky removes top aide after anti-graft raids

ANDRIY Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office.—AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian Pre­sident Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday removed his powerful chief of staff and top negotiator, Andriy Yer­m­­ak, after detectives raided his house as part of a swe­eping corruption probe.

Yermak’s removal deals a serious blow to Zelensky, who is facing a mounting Russian offensive in the east just as the United States, a crucial ally, tabled a surprise plan to end the war that heavily favoured Moscow.

Just last week, Zelensky had named Yermak, 54, as Ukraine’s top negotiator in high-stakes talks to refine the US plan. That was a vote of confidence amid growing pressure from op­­p­osition figures to rem­ove his divisive chief of staff.

Then on Friday, Zel­e­nsky announced in a video address: “The Office of the President of Ukraine will be reorganised. The head of the office, Andriy Yer­mak, has submitted his resignation.”

Minutes later, Zelensky signed a decree “to dismiss” Yermak.

On Friday morning, inv­estigators from the Nati­o­nal Anti-Corruption Age­n­cy (NABU) said it and the Specialised Anti-Corr­u­p­t­ion Prosecutor’s Office had raided Yermak’s apartm­ent as part of an investigation.

They did not say what it was about, and Yermak said he was fully cooperating.

He has been accused of involvement in a $100-million kickback scheme in the strategic energy sector, uncovered by investigators earlier this month.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025