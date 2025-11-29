E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Zelensky removes top aide after anti-graft raids

AFP Published November 29, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel
ANDRIY Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office.—AFP
ANDRIY Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office.—AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian Pre­sident Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday removed his powerful chief of staff and top negotiator, Andriy Yer­m­­ak, after detectives raided his house as part of a swe­eping corruption probe.

Yermak’s removal deals a serious blow to Zelensky, who is facing a mounting Russian offensive in the east just as the United States, a crucial ally, tabled a surprise plan to end the war that heavily favoured Moscow.

Just last week, Zelensky had named Yermak, 54, as Ukraine’s top negotiator in high-stakes talks to refine the US plan. That was a vote of confidence amid growing pressure from op­­p­osition figures to rem­ove his divisive chief of staff.

Then on Friday, Zel­e­nsky announced in a video address: “The Office of the President of Ukraine will be reorganised. The head of the office, Andriy Yer­mak, has submitted his resignation.”

Minutes later, Zelensky signed a decree “to dismiss” Yermak.

On Friday morning, inv­estigators from the Nati­o­nal Anti-Corruption Age­n­cy (NABU) said it and the Specialised Anti-Corr­u­p­t­ion Prosecutor’s Office had raided Yermak’s apartm­ent as part of an investigation.

They did not say what it was about, and Yermak said he was fully cooperating.

He has been accused of involvement in a $100-million kickback scheme in the strategic energy sector, uncovered by investigators earlier this month.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Russia Ukraine War
World

Read more

kamal chowkidar
Nov 29, 2025 10:10am
"Zelensky removes top aide after anti-graft raids". Zelensky will be next. Noose is tightening around his neck. He looks scared.
Recommend 0
Moe
Nov 29, 2025 05:34pm
Loosing on battlefield brings surprises
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe