Zelensky says he won’t end war on Russian terms

KYIV: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he would not “betray” his country as he pushed back on a US plan to end the war on terms favourable to Moscow, acknowledging he risked losing Washington as an ally.

Ukraine faces one of the most challenging moments in its history, Zelensky said in an address to the nation, adding that he would propose “alternatives” to US President Donald Trump’s 28-point plan.

Kyiv and its European allies were startled by the proposal, which would effectively force Ukraine to capitulate by giving up land, cutting its army, pledging never to join Nato and holding snap elections.

Russia would not only gain territory but be reintegrated into the global economy and rejoin the G8, under a draft of the plan.

In Moscow, the Kremlin was bullish, threatening Zelensky to negotiate or lose even more territory.

Zelensky said: “I will present arguments, I will persuade, I will propose alternatives.”

Recalling how he marshalled Kyiv’s response to the Russian invasion, he said: “We did not betray Ukraine then, we will not do so now.”

He spoke to US Vice President J. D. Vance on Friday, a source in the Ukrainian president’s office said.

And the Ukrainian leader plans to speak directly to Trump in the “coming days”, his office said.

He also held an emergency call with German, French and British leaders as Europe, cut out of the process, also scrambled to respond.

‘Most difficult moment’

The US plan envisages recognising Moscow-annexed Crimea and occupied eastern Ukraine as “de facto” Russian, also requiring Kyiv to pull out from parts of the Donetsk region that it still controls.

The front line would be frozen in the southern Kherson and Zapo­rizhzhia regions.

Kyiv would also cap the size of its army to 600,000, rule out ever joining Nato and have no Nato troops deployed to its territory.

In return, it would get unspecified “reliable security guarantees” and a fund for reconstruction using parts of Russia’s frozen assets.

Zelensky has made no illusions about how much of a corner Ukraine has been backed into with the proposals.

“Right now is one of the most difficult moments in our history,” Zelensky said in the address to the nation, wearing all black.

“The pressure on Ukraine is one of the hardest. Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: either the loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner,” he said, warning of a complete break with Washington.

‘Good plan for both’

Trump’s administration has rejected accusations that it worked on the proposal with Moscow, which, in turn, said it had not officially received the draft.

The White House insisted that it was a “good plan” for both Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky has also sought to rally the support of his key European allies.

Following a call, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed their “unwavering and full support for Ukraine on the path to a lasting and just peace”.

The United States bypassed Europe with the plan, with many in the EU unsettled by the prospect of the war ending on Moscow’s terms.

Germany’s Merz stressed that Ukraine’s army “must remain capable of defending itself”.

Berlin said the current front line “remains the starting point for any understanding” in contrast to the US plan that would immediately hand vast territories to Moscow.

The Kremlin appeared to see victory in the vicinity, either through diplomacy or on the battlefield.

Its spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Zelensky better “negotiate now” or lose more of his country.

“The space for the freedom of decision-making is shrinking for him as territories are lost,” Peskov said.

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025