E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Senators flag concerns over NHA project contracts, again

Syed Irfan Raza Published November 29, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary subcommittee on Friday again expressed concern over the award of contracts for Lodhran-Multan Road and CAREC Tranche-III projects to a joint venture of a local and a foreign firm.

A meeting of the subcommittee of the Senate Standing Committee on Communication, chaired by Kamil Ali Agha and attended by Zamir Ahmed Ghumro and Saifullah Abro, voiced serious concern over the absence of senior management from the relevant departments, noting that junior officers who attended the meeting gave misleading statements.

Senator Agha sought clarification on a letter reportedly written by the National Highway Authority (NHA) to the Asian Development Bank and expressed serious reservations over awarding the Tranche-III project contract to Ningxia Communications Construction Company (NXCC).

He directed that all documents presented before the court in the case relating to NXCC be submitted to the committee. He also summoned the consultant firm hired for the CAREC Tranche-III project to provide a detailed briefing in the next meeting.

Senator Abro, while pointing out that Rustam Associates and Dynamic Constructors (RADC) is a sister company of NXCC, sought detailed information about the contract awarded to the former for rehabilitation work under the Lodhran-Multan project.

The committee decided to continue its examination of the matter and directed the NHA to ensure the presence of senior management at the next meeting for a complete and transparent briefing.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Dawn News English
Subscribe