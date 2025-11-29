Quetta police nab dozens in 80 IBOs over six weeks

QUETTA: Quetta police have conducted 80 intelligence-based operations over the last month and a half, arresting dozens of suspects in connection with murder, robbery and vehicle theft rings while recovering millions in stolen assets, top officials announced on Friday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Imran Shoukat and SSP Serious Crime Investigation Wing Imran Qureshi detailed the successes at a press conference at the Police Lines, emphasising a broad crackdown on crime to protect citizens’ lives and property.

In one major success, the Serious Crime Investigation Wing dismantled an interprovincial gang that stole vehicles from Sindh and brought them to Balochistan, arresting four members and recovering 20 vehicles.

The wing also solved five blind murder cases and arrested suspects in several robberies, seizing stolen goods, cash, weapons, mobile phones and a large quantity of narcotics.

Overall, Quetta police arrested 12 suspects in various murder, theft and robbery cases. The arrests included three suspects in the murder of Imad Kakar: a woman identified as Atiya Rehman, Roman Ilyas and Babar Ali.

The shop from which the unlicensed murder weapon was purchased has been sealed, officials said.

Detailing other operations, DIG Shoukat said police arrested suspects Abdullah and Ibrahim for looting more than Rs20 million from a warehouse after holding a guard hostage in the Sariab area. More than 80 per cent of the stolen goods were recovered.

In a separate house robbery case, police arrested Fayyaz Ali, Sabir Ali and Muhammad Salman, recovering over Rs7m in gold jewellery, valuables and cash. In another incident, suspects Najibullah, Janan and Rahmatullah were arrested for snatching Rs11.8m, which was also recovered.

Officials said cases have been registered against all arrested suspects and legal proceedings have been initiated.

DIG Shoukat issued a stern warning against illegal activities, linking them to terrorist financing and vowing to hold his own officers accountable.

“Money generated from drugs and illegal Iranian petrol is being used for terrorism,” Shoukat said, adding that station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to eradicate all illegal activities, including gambling and the sale of Iranian petrol.

“If illegal activities are found during raids, the SHO of that area will be suspended and action will be taken against him.”

Both officials paid tribute to officers who have died in the line of duty and stressed that public support is crucial for lasting security.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025