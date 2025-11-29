Issue of heavy traffic fines under e-ticketing system echoes in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The controversy surrounding heavy traffic fines under the recently introduced e-ticketing system finally made its way to the Sindh Assembly on Friday as the opposition slammed the provincial government for imposing crippling fines only on Karachiites, particularly bike riders.

Leading the charge on a point of order, Leader of the Opposition Ali Khurshidi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan decried the heavy traffic fines and demanded that a house committee be formed to address the issue.

He said that the decision to impose heavy fines through the faceless e-ticketing system was made in a great haste. “Bike riders are [mostly] poor people; how can they pay challans worth thousands of rupees?” he asked.

He said that Karachi was among the three worst cities in the world with a dilapidated civic infrastructure. “The fines should be reduced,” he demanded.

Mr Khurshidi also expressed concern over the absence of traffic police on city roads and said that it’s an “organised conspiracy” leading to traffic jams.

Responding to Mr Khurshidi’s point of order, Home Minister Zia Lanjar insisted that the government’s intention was to improve traffic conditions and save lives.

Giving a cautious response over his reservations on heavy fines through e-challan system, he said that the government’s goal was to benefit the people of Karachi and improve traffic conditions.

He said that the new system aimed to reduce accidents and traffic jams. He emphasised the importance of the use of helmet and said that people riding motorcycles without helmet are being fined for Rs2,500.

Mr Lanjar said that the city’s traffic system was improved after the implementation of the new system.

He said that a staggering Rs710 million in pending e-challans remained uncollected. “The government’s stance is clear: first-time offenders can expect leniency with an apology, but repeat offenders will face double the penalty,” he added.

The minister agreed to the opposition leader’s proposal regarding formation of a house committee to address concerns and meet with traffic administration, inviting opposition input.

Call attention notices

In his call attention notice, MQM-P lawmaker Sabir Qaimkhani drew attention to the fact that toll tax was also being collected from local citizens of Hyderabad at the Detha Toll Plaza on Mirpurkhas Road.

Parliamentary Secretary for Works and Services Department Farrukh Shah said that there were orders of the Supreme Court that tax should not be collected from villages within five kilometres of any toll plaza. “If tax is being collected from the residents of local villages, we will take action,” he assured the MQM-P lawmaker.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025