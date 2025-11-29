Peanut Festival draws large crowds in Attock

TAXILA: The 10th Peanut Festival in Attock attracted a large number of agriculture enthusiasts, organic food lovers and farmers on Friday.

The annual event served as a vibrant platform to celebrate rural heritage, promote modern agricultural practices and showcase value-added products from the Potohar region.

To mark the International Peanut Day, Ghazi Barotha Taraqiati Idara (GBTI) organised the festival in collaboration with the District Agriculture department, Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan and NRSP. The festival featured stalls of peanuts, beans, organic produce, traditional food items and modern farm technologies.

Visitors flocked to the organic food displays, reflecting a rising trend of healthier and more environmentally conscious eating habits.

Speaking at the event, agricultural experts said festivals like these not only support farmer-to-consumer engagement but also help preserve cultural traditions that are deeply rooted in rural life.

They noted that such events play a crucial role in shaping both individual and collective identities by showcasing local heritage and strengthening community bonds.

They said agri-tourism, an emerging trend in Pakistan’s rural economy, holds immense potential to boost income generation, create jobs and promote sustainable development.

With thousands of visitors attending each year, the Peasant Festival has become a significant attraction in Attock, offering farmers an opportunity to display their produce while encouraging the public to explore the richness of rural Pakistan.

A special appreciation goes to women entrepreneurs for showcasing their beautifully crafted handmade products, including hair oils, organic cosmetics, and handicrafts, adding immense value and diversity to the festival.

Deputy Director Agriculture Dr Mohammad Javed said peanut cultivation had become a profitable income source for farmers in Potohar, and that modern technology and value addition can significantly boost yields and profitability.

Malik Fateh Khan, CEO of GBTI, said: “Festivals play a vital role in shaping both individual and collective identities, reflecting the cultural and social heritage of the communities they represent.”

Dr Abdul Ahad from Arid Agriculture University appreciated the knowledge-sharing platform, terming it highly beneficial for farmers. Ehssan Khan of Mahjoor Farms shared experiences on efficient water use and profitable cultivation, while progressive farmer Mohammad Ejaz Khan from Attock showcased various value-added peanut products.

Assistant Commissioner Attock Anza Abbasi praised the joint efforts of the Agriculture Department and partner organisations and urged farmers to adopt modern, efficient farming technologies.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025