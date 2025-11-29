RDA cracks down on illegal construction in Bahria Town Phase VIII

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday took action against illegal construction in Bahria Town Phase VIII and sealed an under-construction building.

The RDA squad also submitted an application with the SHO of Rawat police station for lodging an FIR against Bahria Town Chief Executive Officer Ali Riaz, the owner of the illegal under-construction building and the contractor.

The action was taken under the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021.

The property owners had violated the law by constructing buildings without obtaining the required approvals and no-objection certificates (NOCs).

An RDA spokesperson stated that RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza had directed the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing to take strict action against all encroachments and illegal residential-cum-commercial activities without any fear or favour.

She also instructed the Building Control Wing to conduct a comprehensive survey regarding fees and charges for the approval of illegal buildings, commercialisation, complementary maps and plans of structures and to regularise all illegal residential-cum-commercial buildings within RDA’s controlled areas.

The RDA director general said the authority was fully committed to ensuring proper urban development and effective regulation of the city. She urged the public to take moral responsibility, cooperate with the authority and voluntarily remove encroachments to avoid future losses.

In another operation, the RDA Land Directorate team on Friday visited University Town Housing Scheme and installed signboards on mortgage plots and transfer deed sites.

These included designated amenity areas such as public buildings, a school, a graveyard and a mosque.

The purpose of this initiative is to ensure transparency, prevent unauthorised use of amenity spaces and facilitate public awareness regarding the status of mortgage and transferred plots.

DG RDA Kinza Murtaza said the authority will continue monitoring housing schemes to ensure compliance with regulations and safeguard public interest facilities.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025