Asia Cup Rising Stars: Pakistan’s cricket future looks bright!

Pakistan cricket fans have a big reason to smile! The Pakistan Shaheens — also known as Pakistan’s A team — have once again shown that the country’s cricket future is in safe hands.

On a thrilling Sunday in Doha, the young Shaheens won the Asia Cup Rising Stars title after beating Bangladesh A in a nail-biting finish that had fans on the edge of their seats.

The match was played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar’s capital, and it turned out to be one of the most exciting games of the tournament. The Shaheens defended a modest total of just 125 runs, but they held their nerves, pushed the game into a super over and won the trophy for a record third time!

A final full of twists

Both teams fought hard. First, Pakistan Shaheens struggled and managed to score only 125 runs. Then Bangladesh A also struggled, but just when the match seemed to be slipping away, their players Rakibul Hasan and SM Meherob stitched together a brave 43-run partnership for the eighth wicket. Their effort tied the game, sending it into a super over.

And that’s where Pakistan’s pacer Ahmed Daniyal stepped up like a superhero.

He bowled brilliantly, giving away only six runs in the super over. In reply, the Shaheens crossed that target in just four balls, winning the title in dramatic style. Fans cheered, flags waved and cricket supporters across the world celebrated this superb win.

What is the Asia Cup Rising Stars?

The Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament (formerly known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup) has been held since 2013. This was the seventh edition.

The tournament gives young, upcoming players from Asian countries a chance to show their talent on an international stage.

Pakistan Shaheens have now won the title three times — in 2019, 2023 and 2025. This is more than any other team. Sri Lanka A has won it twice, while India A and Afghanistan A have won it once.

Because this event is all about “bench strength” — meaning the young players who will one day replace current stars — Pakistan’s repeated success proves that their cricket future is safe and strong.

MAAZ Sadaqat receiving the Player of the Tournament award. — Courtesy ACC

The heroes of the tournament

While many players performed well, two young Pakistanis stood out the most — Maaz Sadaqat and Ahmed Daniyal. These two not only impressed fans but also caught the attention of cricket experts and, probably, the national selectors.

Maaz Sadaqat: The batting star

Maaz Sadaqat was the tournament’s brightest batting star. He scored a total of 258 runs, with a fantastic average of 129, because he was not out in three innings. He also hit two half-centuries, including a brilliant 96 not out against Oman.

His strike rate, almost 178, showed that he could score fast, even if it weren’t the highest in the tournament. But it was more than enough to help Pakistan win the title.

His most crucial knock came against India A when he smashed 79 not out off just 47 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes. Performances like this surely caught the attention of Pakistan’s selectors. And that’s not all — Maaz also showed excellent fielding skills and chipped in with useful bowling, making him a strong overall package.

AHMED Daniyal collects the Man of the Match award. — Courtesy ACC

Ahmed Daniyal: The fast-bowling hero

If Maaz was the star with the bat, then Ahmed Daniyal was the hero with the ball.

Earlier this year, Daniyal played two matches for Pakistan’s senior team and he showed that experience in this tournament. He was named Player of the Final for his outstanding bowling.

In the semi-final against Sri Lanka A, he smashed 22 runs off just eight balls, helping Pakistan reach the final. But his best moment came in the final, when everything depended on him. With Bangladesh needing only seven runs in the last over, it looked like Pakistan might lose.

But Daniyal didn’t panic. He bowled tight lines, kept his cool and forced a tie. Then, in the super over, he took two wickets, completely crushing Bangladesh’s hopes. Thanks to him, Pakistan lifted the trophy.

Pakistan’s bowling power

Even though Pakistani bowlers didn’t finish at the very top of the wicket-taking charts, they still dominated the list. Sufyan Muqeem, a left-arm wrist spinner with mystifying deliveries, took 10 wickets, the second-highest in the tournament. Leg spinner Saad Masood grabbed eight wickets, while Maaz Sadaqat also took seven wickets, showing his all-round talent.

This strong bowling performance shows that Pakistan has plenty of talented bowlers ready to rise in international cricket.

A bright future ahead

Winning the Asia Cup Rising Stars for the third time proves that Pakistan’s upcoming cricketers have the skill, courage and passion to shine on world stage. With players like Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Daniyal, Sufyan Muqeem and many more showing promises, Pakistan cricket fans can be confident that the future of Pakistan cricket is both safe and exciting!

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 29th, 2025