PCB, Cricket Italy ink MoU on broader cooperation

Dawn Sport Published November 28, 2025
Pakistan Cricket Board logo. — PCB
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Italian Cricket Federation (FCRI) for international cricket cooperation and sports diplomacy.

Under this strategic partnership, both organisations will collaborate to support the development of men’s and women’s cricket in Italy, following the Italian national team’s recent qualification for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the national board said in a statement on Friday.

“The agreement outlines a comprehensive framework focused on technical, structural and competitive development,” PCB said.

The key areas of cooperation include an exchange of technical and coaching experts, joint development and training programmes.

It also includes camps, workshops, seminars, friendly matches and bilateral tournaments at various levels, support for infrastructure enhancement and youth cricket development across Italy.

In a post on social media, FCRI called the development “an important step for sports diplomacy and for the future of Italian cricket.”

The MoU was formally signed by PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed and Madame Maria Lorena Haz Paz, President of the FCRI.

Speaking on the occasion, the COO emphasised the PCB’s commitment to contributing to global cricketing growth, stating that this partnership represents an important opportunity to strengthen sporting and cultural ties between Pakistan and Italy.

FCRI President Maria Lorena Haz Paz welcomed the collaboration, noting that the agreement aligns with Italy’s broader strategy to elevate its cricketing standards, the statement said.

She added that the FCRI is in the process of securing additional bilateral partnerships with foreign cricket boards to further accelerate the sport’s development in the country.

“The PCB looks forward to a productive and long-term partnership that will benefit players, coaches and fans in both nations.”

Sport

