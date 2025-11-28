Rivalry among big powers fuels terrorism in region: ANP leader

SWABI: Awami National Party provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said that terrorism has been on the rise in the region owing to rivalries of big powers.

He was speaking at a literary gathering organised in the memory of Maulana Mohammad Yunus Tanha, a known poet and follower of Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan, here on Thursday. The gathering was arranged by Malgary Likwaal and cultural wing of ANP district Swabi.

Mr Hussain said that the incidents of terrorism had increased during the last few months. He said that America was involved in the war because it wanted to take back Bagram Airbase from the interim government of Taliban in Afghanistan.

“Chinese, who are opposed to America, also have an interest in our volatile region. At the same time, India and Iran have also been involved in the new game because they also have interest in the new war theatre, so the whole game is being played on our soil and we are becoming its victims,” he said.

The ANP leader said that border between Pakistan and Afghanistan had been closed due to which tribal tribes, business community and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Balochistan are badly affected.

“We want Qatar and Turkiye to find a solution to the continued rivalry between two Muslim countries through dialogue because this is a huge problem for Pakhtuns as they are being killed in this imposed war,” he said.

He asked government to adopt an effective and productive policy. “There is no room for further delay and a half-hearted approach to resolve the issue. Therefore, it is very important that without any further delay, a policy of peaceful settlement should be adopted that will enable us to achieve our goals of a negotiated settlement,” he added.

Mr Hussain also urged rulers of Afghanistan to avoid war because it would lead to e destruction of Pakhtuns. “It is better to act wisely and find solution to problems through negotiations,” he added.

He said that the ANP leaders rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism for the motherland. “We once again appeal to relevant institutions to resolve issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan as various countries are involved in the new game against Pakistan,” he said.

The event was also addressed by ANP provincial culture secretary Akbar Hoti, district president Asifur Rehman and general secretary Nawabzada.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025