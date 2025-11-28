Lahore cops booked for kidnap, extortion in Sargodha

SARGODHA: A kidnapping and extortion case was registered against police personnel from Model Town Police of Lahore at the Sillanwali police station in Sargodha on Thursday.

As per details, Noor Bibi, in her complaint, alleged that police officials from the Model Town Police station of Lahore broke the locks of her home’s gate in Chak 137-SB and forcibly entered the house. They allegedly took the family hostage and tied the hands and feet of her brother Muhammad Sher.

She alleged that they kidnapped her brother and took his car with them, which was parked in the house.

According to the complainant, the police later threatened to kill Muhammad Sher in a fake encounter and demanded that the family transfer Rs4 million in cash and the car in their name.

She claimed that the family handed over the money and the car documents to the police officials to save Sher’s life. However, she claimed that the officials filed a fake robbery case against her brother.

The Sillanwali Police registered a case and have started investigations into the matter.

No police official was available for comment on the case.

ARRESTED: The Sargodha Police arrested an accused for killing a man while racing cars on the University Road on Thursday.

As per details, two youths in as many cars were allegedly racing and drifting late at night. Tanveer Ahmed, an employee of the Sargodha University, was allegedly hit and critically injured by the accused on the University Road late on Wednesday night. Ahmed was taken to the DHQ Hospital but he could not survive.

It is pertinent to mention here that many youngsters use the University Road to race their vehicles late at night and this has caused several accidents on this road.

The Sargodha Police claimed to have arrested one accused identified as Tayyab from the Satellite Town area.

DEATH PENALTY: A Sargodha additional district and sessions judge on Thursday handed down the death sentence to six accused and life imprisonment to four others with a fine of Rs2.8 million on all seven accused in four separate cases of murder.

According to details, convict Muhammad Ayub was sentenced to death with a fine of Rs200,000 by the court for killing Muhammad Jibran Sadiq. In the second case, the court sentenced the main accused Hassan Masrat to death twice and a fine of Rs200,000, and co-accused Rizwan alias Jani and Haji Ahmed to death once and life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs200,000 each for the murder of Riaz Sarwar and Ghulam Mohiuddin in Sajid Shaheed area of Sargodha city six years ago.

In the case for the murder of Muhammad Rauf in Jhal Chakian area two years ago in 2023, the court sentenced the main accused Muhammad Faisal Bilal to death with a fine of Rs500,000, and co-accused Ali Haider was handed down life imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000. In the case registered for the murder of Muhammad Iqbal three years ago in 2022, Muhammad Shakeel was sentenced to death with a fine of Rs500,000.

In the murder case of Ali Raza in Phularwan town nine years ago, the court sentenced accused Faiyan Asif to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000. In another case for the murder of Attaullah two years ago, the court sentenced Muhammad Ashraf and Noor Muhammad to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs300,000 each.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025