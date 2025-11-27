English conference begins at GCU

LAHORE: The three-day Pakistan English Conference (PEC) 2025, themed “Re-imagining English Studies in the Global South kicked off at the Government College University (GCU) here on Wednesday.

The moot hosted by GCU Institute of English Language and Literature brought together 250 scholars from over 50 universities across Pakistan to present their research papers.

University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak chaired the inaugural session of the conference, which was also addressed by Institute of English Language and Literature Director Prof Dr Sajjad Ali Khan, renowned writer, actor and director Prof Naveed Shahzad and convener Dr Muhammad Abdullah.

In his keynote address on “Doing theory and dialogising aesthetics: Re-visioning classical theory and multiculturalism,” Prof Khattak reflected on the role of theory and post-colonialism in Pakistani English studies.

He noted that many students feel uneasy with theory and emphasised the need to engage more carefully with key terms such as “post-colonialism” and how these are used in different contexts.

He discussed how important it is for scholars to be mindful of the historical and cultural backgrounds behind such concepts and to relate them to their own teaching and research.

Prof Khattak stressed that attentive listening to diverse voices and contexts could enrich the study of literature, theory and multiculturalism and help students develop stronger critical and analytical skills.

Prof Khan said that PEC 2025 has been conceived as a major national platform for scholarly exchange on English studies in the Global South, connecting literature, linguistics, pedagogy, media and cultural studies.

He noted that such conversations are essential for strengthening intellectual linkages among institutions and relating classroom practices to local histories and multilingual realities.

Prof Naveed Shahzad said the role of literature is not merely to narrate pain, but to give voice to the silent suffering that often goes unheard.

Dr Abdullah informed the participants that the academic conversations over the three days would be carefully documented and that selected papers would be developed into an edited volume, so that the debates at PEC 2025 can contribute to future curriculum development and policy dialogue in English studies.

