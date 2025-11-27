National Assembly, Senate meet today after 27th Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Days after the passage of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, separate sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly are scheduled for today (Thursday).

According to the NA Secretariat, the National Assembly session will take up a 15-point agenda.

Among other issues, MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan will draw the attention of the federal education minister to a matter of urgent public importance regarding insufficient transport facilities available to students in federal government colleges and schools in the capital, which is causing grave concern among the public.

In the Senate session, the food minister will move a bill to establish the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority.

Through a calling-attention notice, Senator Jan Muhammad will draw the attention of the finance minister to the blocking of bank accounts of sitting and former parliamentarians (MNAs, senators and MPAs) by commercial banks on the directions of the State Bank of Pakistan and will seek an explanation of the policy or instructions under which this has been done.

