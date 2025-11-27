Over 600 e-challan tickets issued in Rawalpindi since introduction of e-challan system

RAWALPINDI: In the first four days after the e-challan system for traffic infractions was introduced in Rawalpindi, 600 tickets for various violations of traffic rules have been issued.

The e-challan system has been connected to Safe City Command and Control in addition to security monitoring and traffic control through extensive surveillance cameras.

It was stated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Rawalpindi Rana Abdul Wahab during a briefing to media persons here at Safe City Command and Control Headquarters, Rawalpindi, along with SP Safe City Razaullah Shah and DSP Safe City Kashif Riaz on Wednesday.

He said that Safe City’s command and control centre will be regularly launched by connecting it to the traffic management system and e-challan system for violations of traffic rules, along with security surveillance through smart cameras.

He further said that more than 2,100 smart cameras have been installed in the city and surrounding areas at over 300 points through which they monitor 19 violations of traffic rules, and perform automatic e-ticketing.

So far, 600 e-challans have been sent to vehicle owners in four days, SSP Wahab said.

In the initial phase, to protect precious human lives, the focus was on not wearing helmets on motorcycles, not wearing seat belts and using mobile phones while driving.

He stated that monitoring regarding smog is also being done.

There are 41 projects, where air quality index devices have been installed, and Safe City is also assisting the institutions regarding air quality.

He further said that the Safe City project will be fully operational in all the tehsils of Rawalpindi on December 31.

In response to a question, Rana Wahab said that in addition to the Kacheri Chowk construction project site, the system also has surveillance on alternative routes.

To another question, the SSP said that challans of August are also being sent to the people. The system remains active for 24 hours, and it has the capacity to detect all kinds of violations.

When the SSP’s attention was brought to dilapidated roads, he added that they will also write for the improvement of road infrastructure to the authorities concerned.

“The traffic police is the primary custodians of traffic regulation. The role of traffic regulation is to regulate traffic. If a citizen is dissatisfied with a challan, he has the right to appeal to the magistrate. We aim to provide better facilities to the citizens. We are also installing panic buttons throughout the city for emergency help,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025