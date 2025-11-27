Teachers trained for deworming campaign in Dir

LOWER DIR: Male and female teachers of government and private schools were trained for the upcoming deworming campaign in various areas here on Tuesday.

Officials said teachers from schools and seminaries would take part in the Mass Drug Administration Deworming Programme to be launched under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa School-Age Children Initiative from Dec 8 to 12 across the province.

They said the drive would cover all public and private educational institutions, including madrassas.

Officials of the elementary and secondary education department said more than 800,000 children aged from five to 14 years would be administered strawberry-flavoured chewable deworming tablets at schools throughout the province.

They said the campaign was meant to treat children for intestinal worm infections to improve their overall health, mental and physical development, and academic performance.

The officials said every student would receive a deworming tablet, which had already been supplied to trained teachers. They urged prayer leaders and media to play an active role in encouraging community participation and addressing any parental hesitation.

Meanwhile, officials of the health department urged parents to cooperate with schools to ensure their children benefited from the programme.

TENDERS: The district headquarters hospital in Timergara on Tuesday opened tenders for the procurement of items from 13 categories.

Members of the tender committee, local journalists and the hospital’s medical superintendent were also present on the occasion.

Officials said the tenders were processed through the government’s e-procurement system (e-PAD) to ensure transparency.

The categories included canteen contract, washroom services, Zakat-funded medicines, surgical and operating theatre goods, laboratory supplies, instruments, X-ray and CT scan films, vaccines and contingency items.

MS Dr Bakhtzada Akhunzada said the contracts would be awarded to the successful bidders after the completion of the evaluation process.

He said the hospital administration was running all affairs transparently and was committed to preventing irregularities.

The MS said three doctors were recently transferred to Upper Dir for neglecting duties.

He alleged that the doctors launched a defamation campaign against him on social media.

Dr Akhunzada said the matter was sub judice as the doctors had approached the court, so everyone should wait for the court’s decision instead of resorting to “propaganda”.

He said the transferred doctors should assume their new responsibilities in Upper Dir hospitals, warning that failure to do so could lead to disciplinary action, including termination from service.

“We will not bow to any negative campaign or blackmail,” he said.

