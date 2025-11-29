Story time : A wedding disaster

An explosion of traditional elegance and the lavish floral arrangements made the event of my cousin’s wedding a perfect setting for the most memorable evening. It was the wedding of my favourite cousin and our family was excited. The hall was meticulously decorated, but there was still one last magical touch left to do.

My cousin, who always wanted perfection in everything, had made sure all arrangements were perfect for her big day. She loved scented candles and had specially added intricate, personalised ones for her wedding. I had the job of setting them around the hall. After I finally lit all the candles, the place transformed into a magical space.

With delicate fabric gliding gracefully behind her, the bride walked towards the dim lights, contrasting with the brilliance around her. It made her look even more breath-taking and elegant.

After a few moments, the dinner was ready to be served. Baskets overflowed with fresh naans, creamy velvety sweets and food with the perfect blend of spices; the celebration of flavours began.

During dinnertime, I decided to take some pictures and stepped to a corner decorated with the scented candles. I was holding my phone to click a picture when suddenly I felt really hot. A sudden rush of panic rolled over me. My dress was on fire!

Flames were cree­ping up silently and I was caught off guard. Without thinking twice, I grabbed a jug of water from a nearby table and emptied it over the hem of my dress.

Thankfully, the fire died down as quickly as it started. Just the thought of what could have happened made my heart race and I gasped for breath as my uncle patted my back, reassuring me. I glanced around, but I could not lighten my mood. It was a terrible disaster.

I was filled with embarrassment while everyone fussed over me, trying to calm me down. Thankfully, as the night went on, everything settled and everyone was really happy for the newlyweds.

I felt a bit sorry for my cousin, as I had ruined that special day. And now there was this horrible memory associated with the scented candles.

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 29th, 2025