Joint counter-terrorism drill Al Battar-II between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia concludes: ISPR

The joint counter-terror drills between troops of the Pakistan Army and the Royal Saudi Land Forces concluded on Wednesday, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Troops from both brotherly countries demonstrated exceptional standards of professionalism, operational skill, and interoperability throughout the exercise,” said the military’s media wing.

The exercise, Al Battar-II, focused on enhancing joint proficiency in counter-terrorism operations, with an emphasis on fighting in urban terrain, countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and refining tactical drills and procedures through integrated training.

“The exercise also served to further strengthen the deep-rooted and historic military-to-military ties between Pakistan and the KSA,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing further stated that all “objectives were successfully achieved, reinforcing the commitment of both nations to regional peace, security, and collaborative defence preparedness”.

The closing ceremony of the drills was attended by senior Saudi and Pakistani officials, with the general officer commanding (GOC) of the Special Services Group (SSG) attending as the chief guest of the ceremony.

On Monday, the Saudi armed forces chief had relayed the kingdom’s desire to elevate its defence and strategic partnership with Pakistan to new heights.