E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Winter recipe: Sogogi jeongol, Korean beef hot pot

The Korea Herald | ANN Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Sogogi jeongol is a comforting and hearty Korean hot pot dish traditionally shared at the table, making it a perfect choice for gatherings with family or friends. Featuring marinated beef, vegetables, tofu and sweet potato noodles simmered in a savoury broth, this dish offers a well-balanced combination of textures and flavours.

While commonly prepared by layering all ingredients in a pot and boiling with seasoned broth, starting with beef tallow and salt is also popular. This flexible dish highlights the communal spirit of Korean cuisine and is especially enjoyable during colder months.

Ingredients

  • 450 grams beef (sirloin or top round)
  • 150 grams firm dubu (tofu)
  • 150 grams kimchi cabbage
  • 90 grams saesongi mushroom
  • 45 grams green onion
  • 60 grams sweet potato noodles

Marinade for beef

  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon minced green onion
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • Pinch of ground black pepper
  • Broth
  • 6 cups water
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Salt as needed

Preparation

  • In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients for the beef marinade and mix well.
  • Slice the beef into thin strips. In a large bowl, add the beef and beef marinade and mix well.
  • Cut the dubu into 4x3x1-cm pieces.
  • Cut the cabbage into 4-cm wide pieces.
  • Cut the mushrooms into 5-cm-long pieces and shred them into thick strips.
  • Soak the sweet potato noodles in cold water for 20 minutes.
  • In a saucepan, bring 4 cups of water to a boil.
  • Season to taste with soy sauce, sugar and salt.

Cooking

  • In a shallow hot pot, heat the vegetable oil over high heat. Stir-fry the beef until cooked.
  • Turn off the heat, and arrange the beef, dubu and vegetables in clusters side by side.
  • Add broth and bring to a boil over medium heat until the vegetables are tender.
  • Lower the heat to low.
  • Serve in a bowl while it is boiling.
Sogogi jeongol — Korean Food Promotion Institute, via The Korean Herald
Sogogi jeongol — Korean Food Promotion Institute, via The Korean Herald

Tip

There are two ways to eat sogogi jeongol. First is by putting ingredients in a casserole, pouring broth over the top, and boiling.

The second is by spreading the beef tallow and adding salt to the pan — like Japanese sukiyaki — before adding the meat and ingredients. Afterwards, pour the broth on top and boil.

Serves 4.

This recipe was originally published on The Korean Herald, an ANN partner of Dawn.

Header Image: Generic photo of a hotpot — Jumi Kang / Pixabay

World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe