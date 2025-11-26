E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Bangladesh authorities seize 10kg gold from Hasina’s bank lockers

AFP Published November 26, 2025
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks during a joint press statement with the Japanese Prime Minister at the latter’s official residence in Tokyo on April 26, 2023. — AFP/File
Anti-corruption authorities in Bangladesh have seized approximately 10 kilogrammes of gold, worth around $1.3 million, from bank lockers belonging to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials from the Central Intelligence Cell (CIC) of the National Board of Revenue said the discovery was made after opening lockers that had been seized in September.

“Following a court order, we opened the lockers and found about 9.7 kilogrammes of gold belonging to the former prime minister,” a senior CIC official told AFP, requesting anonymity. The haul included gold coins, bars and jewellery.

Investigators said Hasina had failed to deposit some of the gifts she received while in office at the state treasury, known as the Toshakhana, as required by law.

The National Board of Revenue is also probing alleged tax evasion and examining whether Hasina declared the recovered gold in her tax filings.

Bangladesh has been in political turmoil since the end of Hasina’s rule, and violence has marred campaigning for elections expected in February 2026.

Earlier this month, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death over a deadly crackdown against a student-led uprising. The United Nations says up to 1,400 people were killed in the crackdown as Hasina tried to cling to power.

Chaman
Nov 26, 2025 05:31pm
Good, at least, she did not sell it like Imran Khan and profiteered
Fastforward
Nov 26, 2025 06:10pm
$1.8 million is negligible for a politician. Reminds CLIVE’s famous statement, “ I stand astonished at my own moderation”
Syed Nasheed Ahmed
Nov 26, 2025 07:01pm
Gold seizure was the unkindest cut.
