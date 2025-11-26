E-Paper | March 03, 2026

South Africa condemn India to biggest Test loss for series sweep

AFP Published November 26, 2025
South African players celebrate after the dismissal of India’s Rishabh Pant during the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on November 26, 2025.—AFP
Spinner Simon Harmer took six wickets as South Africa thrashed India by 408 runs in the second Test on Wednesday to sweep the series and condemn the hosts to a record loss.

It was South Africa’s first series win in India in 25 years, after bowling the home team out for a dismal 140 in a mammoth chase of 549 on day five in Guwahati.

India suffered their biggest Test defeat by runs and a fifth loss in seven home Tests, having been whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand last year.

Off-spinner Harmer, 36, returned figures of 6-37 as South Africa clinched a Test series in India for only the second time, the first in 2000 under Hansie Cronje.

“Winning a Test match and series in India is very special,” said left-arm quick Marco Jansen, who returned figures of 6-48 in India’s first innings after smashing a quickfire 93 with the bat.

Jansen, named player of the match, added: “Very well done to everyone for putting their hand up and making this happen.”

India lost the opening Test in Kolkata inside three days on a pitch with uneven bounce before South Africa once again beat the hosts in their own game of spin on a batting-friendly track.

Ravindra Jadeja resisted with 54 before Keshav Maharaj had him stumped and the spinner soon got the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj, with Jansen pulling off a stunning catch in the deep.

The visitors had declared their second innings on 260-5 on day four to hand India a record chase but the hosts’ batting once again failed and they never threatened to get close.

“Whether you’re playing at home or away cricket demands that determination and the extra effort,” said India captain Rishabh Pant.

“As a batting unit you need to capitalise on certain moments. As a team we didn’t do that.”

India rode their luck early in the day when Jansen had Sai Sudharsan caught behind but the delivery was declared a no-ball after the bowler overstepped. The batter was on four.

In the next over Kuldeep Yadav survived a reprieve on four when Aiden Markram dropped him at first slip off Harmer.

But the relief was short-lived for India as a relentless Harmer bowled Kuldeep for five for the first wicket of the day.

Three balls later the spinner dismissed Dhruv Jurel for two and soon sent back Pant for 13 as India slumped to 58-5.

The batters fell like nine pins on a pitch where South Africa posted 489 after they elected to bat.

India were bundled out for 201 to concede a first-innings lead of 288 but South Africa did not enforce the follow-on and decided to bat again.

South African all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy led the batting charge in the first innings with 109, his maiden Test century.

Raghavasimhan
Nov 26, 2025 01:09pm
While all credit to South Africa for fantastic win, India does not have good talent or bench strength to survive test matches. Test cricket is not that easy for IPL stars to build innings
Recommend 0
Naila
Nov 26, 2025 03:36pm
G O O D
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 27, 2025 08:22am
Shining India crashes again.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2025 12:37pm
Great show of unity, faith, dedication, devotion and discipline by South Africa against world's top media-hyped and I.C.C. (Indian Cricket Council) backed team. Well done South Africa. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Recommend 0

