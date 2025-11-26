No society thrives while its women live in fear: Aseefa

ISLAMABAD: The First Lady of Pakistan, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, on Tuesday stressed that all citizens, institutions and communities join hands in ending violence against women and build a future where every woman and girl can live free from fear and full of opportunity.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity, rights and safety of all women and girls.

“No society can progress if its women live in fear or silence,” the first lady said in her statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, she emphasised, “Breaking the culture of impunity is not optional, it is essential for justice.”

She stressed the need for stronger laws, including strict implementation of those laws, expanded survivor support and accountability at every level.

Reflecting on the importance of societal change, she also said, “We must choose respect over prejudice, courage over silence and accountability over complacency.”

Addressing women and girls across Pakistan, she stated, “Your voice matters. Your safety matters. Your dreams matter.”

She reiterated her commitment to creating a safer and more equal society for future generations. Ms Aseefa further said, “A Pakistan that protects its women is a Pakistan that prospers.”

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025