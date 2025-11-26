E-Paper | March 03, 2026

No society thrives while its women live in fear: Aseefa

Bakhtawar Mian Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The First Lady of Pakistan, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, on Tuesday stressed that all citizens, institutions and communities join hands in ending violence against women and build a future where every woman and girl can live free from fear and full of opportunity.

She reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding the dignity, rights and safety of all women and girls.

“No society can progress if its women live in fear or silence,” the first lady said in her statement on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, she emphasised, “Breaking the culture of impunity is not optional, it is essential for justice.”

She stressed the need for stronger laws, including strict implementation of those laws, expanded survivor support and accountability at every level.

Reflecting on the importance of societal change, she also said, “We must choose respect over prejudice, courage over silence and accountability over complacency.”

Addressing women and girls across Pakistan, she stated, “Your voice matters. Your safety matters. Your dreams matter.”

She reiterated her commitment to creating a safer and more equal society for future generations. Ms Aseefa further said, “A Pakistan that protects its women is a Pakistan that prospers.”

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Bakhtawar Mian is a Dawn reporter based in Islamabad with over 27 years of experience in journalism. He covers social issues and handles special assignments for the publication.

Bakhtawar Mian

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran endgame
Updated 03 Mar, 2026

Iran endgame

AS hostilities continue following the Israeli-American joint aggression against Iran, there seems to be no visible...
Water concerns
03 Mar, 2026

Water concerns

RECENT reports that India plans to invest $60bn in increasing its water storage capacity on the Jhelum and Chenab...
Down and out
03 Mar, 2026

Down and out

ANOTHER Twenty20 World Cup, another ignominious exit — although this time Pakistan did advance past the first...
Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe