Eviction of health workers from nursing college condemned

BAJAUR: The local chapter of Young Nurses Association here on Tuesday condemned authorities for what it called forcible eviction of non-local health workers from the administration block of the non-functional nursing college.

YNA leaders Ajmal Shah and Maz Khan told local journalists that district administration evicted non-local health workers forcibly from nursing college on Sunday.

“We want to clarify that we never occupied the non-functional Bajaur Nursing College building illegally as we had been living there with the proper permission of district headquarters hospital management since. We have no other place to live,” they said.

Accompanied by other non-local health workers serving at district headquarters hospital Khar, they said that the action of district administration led to their displacement.

“Officials sealed our rooms after removing all our belongings. It has left us without a shelter,” they added.

The YNA leaders demanded of district administration and management of district headquarters hospital to allow them to stay in the building of nursing college or arrange accommodation in the hospital for them.

Meanwhile, health workers associated with Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), a scheme of federal government for development of tribal districts, have complained that they have not been paid for the last nine months.

It merits a mention here that the district administration had claimed on Sunday that it ended the four-year illegal occupation of nursing college’s administration block by successfully evicting health workers, who had occupied it unlawfully.

According to a statement, the action was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan.

It said that officials, led by Khar sub-divisional assistant commissioner Dr Sadiq Ali, officials and police personnel first unlocked the building and then properly evacuated all illegal occupants and their belongings.

