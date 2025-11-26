E-Paper | March 03, 2026

The Malala paradox

Kulsoom Hisam Published November 26, 2025
The writer is an assistant professor of economics at St Olaf College.
WHY are Pakistanis so triggered by Malala? An ordinary girl from Swat who, at 15, was shot by the Taliban for advocating for girls’ education, went on to become the global face of courage — a Nobel Peace Prize winner and a poster girl for education. Now, with the release of her new memoir, her story is back in the spotlight. Yet in Pakistan she is dismissed as a ‘puppet’, criticised for being ‘too Western’, or condemned for ‘not doing enough’. It is a paradox worth examining using economic theories, forcing us to confront what her story reveals about ourselves.

Economists George Akerlof and Rachel Kranton, in their theory of ‘economics of identity’, argue that people obtain satisfaction from belonging to social groups: nation, religion, gender and feel loss when someone from their group seems to violate its norms. In Pakistan, national identity is often defined in contrast to the West. When a girl from Swat became a fixture in Western media, her success was misread as defection, a signal that she now ‘belonged’ to another group. The conspiracy theories that followed were, in economic terms, society’s way of restoring identity balance: re-labelling her as an outsider to protect the in-group’s sense of coherence.

There is also a theory of fairness and relative comparison at play. Human beings judge success not in absolutes but through comparison. Economists Ernst Fehr and Klaus Schmidt call this ‘inequity aversion’: we dislike outcomes that feel unearned, even if they don’t harm us directly. Many Pakistanis viewed Malala’s sudden global fame as disproportionate to her age and actions. She became a Nobel laureate before she could vote or graduate while millions of girls were struggling to find their way into schools. Instead of being proud of her, people felt deprived — as if the world had rewarded one girl and ignored the rest.

Yet this instinct to doubt or diminish her says more about us than about Malala. Economic theory explains our discomfort but it also shows why changing the narrative can yield better outcomes. If identity and fairness shape behaviour, then reshaping those perceptions can reshape incentives. Instead of treating Malala’s success as alien, Pakistan can treat it as ‘collective capital’ — proof of what is possible when a girl from an ordinary background is allowed to speak and learn.

The suspicion surrounding Malala is not unique.

Economists call this the ‘role-model effect’: when girls see people like them succeed, they start to believe they can too, and that belief changes what they aim for and how hard they try. Bell et al. (2019) find that girls in the US growing up in regions with more female inventors were significantly more likely to become inventors themselves. The mechanism is simple but powerful: visibility expands the ‘aspiration window’. Malala’s story can do the same for Pakistan’s daughters, not because she is flawless, but because she is recognisably human. Her very ordinariness makes ambition feel reachable.

Her light-hearted Instagram reels reflect how she has grown into a confident young woman: founding the Malala Fund, finishing a degree at Oxford, and continuing to speak for children denied schooling. Malala has done far more than most Pakistanis care to acknowledge. When the attack happened, she was just a child, still figuring out who she was. But instead of standing by her side, we turned our doubt into judgement. In doing so, we taught our own children that speaking up leads to punishment — that curiosity and confidence will be met with doubt.

The suspicion surrounding Malala is not unique. It is the tale of nearly every woman who choo­ses to stand out. Economists term this ‘statistical discrimination’. It oc­­curs when individuals do not have enough information, leading them to rely on stereotypes to bridge the gaps. A different woman is not seen in terms of her own effort or worth, she’s seen in terms of what society believes she ought to be — “too outspoken”, “too different”. And if she does succeed, it’s discounted as an exception, not an example. This scepticism is like a hidden tax on women’s progress, causing every woman who dares to rise to first prove, time and again, that she deserves it.

Pakistan cannot keep doubting its daughters. They deserve better — girls who feel free to question, to learn and lead. Each time we tell a girl to stay quiet or fade into the background, we shrink our own future. When women grow, the nation grows. Celebrating Malala is not about idolising one person; it’s about showing our daughters what’s possible. Let’s teach them that strength, curiosity, and ambition are not flaws to hide, but values to nurture — for their sake, and for Pakistan’s. Because in the end, the real question isn’t why Pakistanis are triggered by Malala, but why we fear the strength she represents.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Arsa
Nov 26, 2025 08:38am
Thanks you for giving us such a precious information and malala is our strength and they people who is jealous from malala can not do anything and about taliban malala is 100℅ right she right the book and motivate many girls among those girls I am also present thank you so much malala for standing beside to every girls in such conservative environment
Recommend 0
Javaid Rafique
Nov 26, 2025 10:12am
I would suggest the author to kindly read the article "Greta vs Malala" by Rafia Zakaria sahiba published by Dawn also.
Recommend 0
G.Abbas
Nov 26, 2025 11:08am
With apologies to the writers of "The Dark Night", Malala is the heroin we need but do not deserve.
Recommend 0
Salman
Nov 26, 2025 02:05pm
The crux is that our people know a handful of superficial things about Malala, but still comments on her very confidently. They didn't read even a single paragraph of her book. So, from where they get these information? Literally, I was, a couple of years ago, a conservative, far right, and use to believe and follow the narrow rules of the society. Hence, I would personally get informations from the society and made my opinion about her. Then I somehow changed — thankfully. They're doing the sam
Recommend 0
Wasim
Nov 26, 2025 02:48pm
People general don't want to go in details they believe whatever is common around them.
Recommend 0
dawd
Nov 26, 2025 03:48pm
opinion which matters for our daghters sisters as well as mothers
Recommend 0
Sharif Uddin
Nov 26, 2025 05:30pm
Your feminist take on Malala's contributions aside, there were great applications of real life theories from economics on real life situations like those of Pakistanis and Malala. Theories and their application help improve intellect. Thank you ????
Recommend 0
Haris
Nov 26, 2025 06:14pm
@Javaid Rafique, OMG! How dare you even suggest a counter-narrative? Don't you know? The Malala fan-girls do not appreciate it, lol... They would spend hours researching "theories" to try to relate it to Pakistan; all in the hope of cheerleading our cute, "ordinary girl from Swat" and hOw pAkIsTaNiS aRe sO tRiGgEReD bY mALalA... But they'd be horrified of being unbiased for 5 minutes and *actually* say what she's been up to lately... Guess it doesn't serve the neo-delulu narrative, right?
Recommend 0
A. Kumar
Nov 26, 2025 06:48pm
Beautiful..
Recommend 0
zafar
Nov 26, 2025 07:12pm
Basically, she was from the wrong social group, that's all.
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 26, 2025 07:42pm
Most Pakistanis are simply miffed, jealous and ticked-off by her success. They envy her, for what she has achieved, resent her for what is missing in them - courage, ambition and the ability to achieve the goals.
Recommend 0
Masoodul Hasan
Nov 26, 2025 09:05pm
Excellent write up. Malala is not just for Pakistan, she is global daughter. She is real picture of Islam.
Recommend 0
Fus
Nov 27, 2025 12:51am
@Javaid Rafique, it means nothing. She is still doing a lot for girls more than Greta. Each of them are doing good work differently. It is actually absurd to compare them. Greta grewup in high standard first world country. Problem is very just freaking jealous , shallow and sad people. We treat our girls as no one but like judge others.
Recommend 0
Javed Iqbal
Nov 27, 2025 03:06am
Malala stands out because she refused to surrender. Pakistan should be proud of her continuing achievements. The jilted lot of "Mera jism, meri merzi" simply unable to comprehend. Keep it up Malala.
Recommend 0
Masood Khan
Nov 27, 2025 04:48am
I understand she is living in UK wherein a number of high profile local people/ celebrities participated in protest rallies against the genocide in Gaza. But we kept waiting for Malala to attend at least a few, condemn the Israeli brutalities in clear words, not in a passive language. But all in vain, unfortunately she proved to be what she has been accused of for that long.
Recommend 0
Nadia
Nov 27, 2025 06:53am
If you choose to collaborate with Hillary Clinton, you have become a villain.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 27, 2025 08:18am
The secret is out that Malala was a western stooge to malign pushtoons long ago. We can all witness how she has acted after her fixed ‘Nobel prize’. The feminists refuse to see the actual picture.
Recommend 0
Syed muqadar
Nov 27, 2025 10:33am
I loved the economic theories you laid down_economics of identity, role model effect, and the statistical discrimination. Wonderful!
Recommend 0
Munibullah Khan
Nov 27, 2025 11:28am
Conspiracy mentality! Pakistanis are forever attributing things to conspiracies. International, national, local, doesn't matter - all conspiracies! We have a deep mistrust of events and narratives because of the opacity of information, and our lived experience of ground-realities conflicting with reported information / narratives. Additionally, there's an ever-present morally superior what-aboutism (eg. what about Edhi?! didn't he deserve the Nobel more than Malala?!).
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 27, 2025 12:43pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Recommend 0
Asad
Nov 27, 2025 01:25pm
O please. Can we please stop with these promotional articles every now and then on Malala? If she was that great as the author suggests, people would have embraced her. People by default are neither evil nor wants to hate someone for nothing.
Recommend 0

