Balochistan Assembly panel clears two key bills

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published November 26, 2025
Balochistan Assembly. —Online/File
Balochistan Assembly. —Online/File
QUETTA: The Standing Committee on the Board of Revenue of the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday approved two bills — the Aga Khan Properties (Succession and Transfer) Bill 2025 and the Balochistan Public-Private Partnership (Amendment) Draft Bill 2025 — following detailed deliberations.

The committee first conducted a detailed review of the former, raising several legal, financial and administrative questions. Members suggested that educational and health projects run by Aga Khan institutions be further strengthened.

The committee then examined the other bill, which was approved following consultations. After receiving the necessary clarifications, the committee approved both bills.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Pakistan

