Balochistan Assembly demands end to gas and electricity loadshedding

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Friday adopted a joint resolution, moved by treasury and opposition members, calling for an end to prolonged gas and electricity loadshedding across the province.

In the assembly session presided over by Speaker Captain (Retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, the JUI-F member Asghar Ali Tareen moved a resolution, stating that gas loadshedding during harsh winters and electricity outages in the extreme summer months across all districts of Balochistan have made life unbearable for the people.

He said that despite repeated assurances from the GM of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and the Chief Executive Officer of Qesco – given during briefings to the assembly members regarding uninterrupted gas and electricity supply — no substantial measures had been taken, causing severe hardships for the public.

The resolution recommended that the provincial government take up the issue with the federal government to ensure the immediate termination of gas loadshedding in cold regions and an end to electricity outages in hot areas.

Mr Tareen spoke on the resolution, saying that gas is cut off in winter and electricity in summer. He added that while recovery of dues is the responsibility of the gas and power companies, the public is being deprived of essential services under this pretext.

Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai noted that Qesco officials had informed him the provincial government had assured payment of Rs2 billion in dues, while the federal government had assured Rs4bn. He asked government members to brief the House on the matter.

Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said the power and gas crisis is worsening. He stated that loadshedding had also been discussed with SSGC officials during the Apex Committee meeting and suggested forming a committee to take the matter seriously.

PML-N MPA Zarak Khan Mandokhail, JUI-F’s Mir Zabid Ali Reki and Syed Zafar Ali Agha, PPP’s Nawabzada Zareen Magsi, Ali Madad Jattak and minority member Sanjay Kumar, and Provincial Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gello also supported the resolution and demanded an immediate solution to gas and electricity loadshedding.

Sub-tehsil status

The house also passed a resolution calling for granting Killi Alizai in Pishin district the status of a sub-tehsil.

JUI-F member Syed Zafar Ali Agha presented the resolution, stating that Killi Alizai is a densely populated area with nearly 60,000 residents, and its population continues to grow rapidly.

The resolution recommended that the provincial government take practical steps to upgrade Killi Alizai to a sub-tehsil so that the longstanding demand of the local population may be fulfilled and residents can receive basic civic amenities.

