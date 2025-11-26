Concern over missing Baloch women

QUETTA: Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) Chairman Nasrullah Baloch has expressed serious concern over enforced disappearance of Baloch women activists and claimed that Mahjabeen Baloch has been missing for the last six months and demanded her immediate recovery.

Speaking at a presser along with VBMP leader Hooran Baloch, he said that a few days ago security forces personnel raided a house in Hub Chowki and detained Nasreen Baloch, the daughter of Dilawar and a resident of Tirtaj, before shifting her to an undisclosed location.

He said the family has not been provided any information about her whereabouts, causing severe distress and mental anguish among family members.

He said the family members of Nasreen Baloch contacted VBMP regarding her enforced disappearance, after which the organisation is now raising the matter to bring it to the notice of higher authorities through the media.

He said that earlier in May this year, Mahjabeen, the daughter of Ghulam Mustafa and a student of the University of Balochistan from Basima, was taken into custody from Quetta Civil Hospital and even after six months, she has not been produced in any court of the country and her family has been given no information about her whereabouts.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025