UN seeks swift probe into Israeli strikes in Lebanon

GENEVA: The United Nations called on Tuesday for swift and impartial investigations into Israeli strikes in Lebanon, including a deadly attack on a Palestinian refugee camp last week.

The UN rights office decried that nearly a year since the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel was agreed, “we continue to witness increasing attacks by the Israeli military”.

Lebanon has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement reached in November last year, which sought to halt more than a year of hostilities with Hezbollah, by continuing its strikes and maintaining forces inside its territory.

According to the health ministry, more than 330 people have been killed in Lebanon and 945 wounded since the ceasefire took effect on Nov 27 last year.

UN rights office spokesman Thameen Al Kheetan said the rights office had verified that 127 civilians were among those killed in that period. He highlighted in particular last week’s Israeli strike on Ain al Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees in southern Lebanon, which killed 13 people, 11 of them children.

Serious concerns

But Kheetan told reporters in Geneva “all the fatalities we have documented as a result of this strike were civilians, raising serious concerns that the Israeli military’s attack may have violated international humanitarian law principles on the conduct of hostilities”.

“There must be prompt and impartial investigations into the Ain El Hilweh strike, as well as all other incidents involving possible violations of international humanitarian law by all parties, both before and after the ceasefire,” he insisted.

“Those responsible must be brought to justice.”

Asked who should carry out the investigations, he said: “When we’re talking about strikes conducted by the Israeli military, the Israeli military should investigate its own actions.

“Of course, the Lebanese state has the responsibility to investigate similar violations that can occur from its side.” Kheetan highlighted that continuing Israeli attacks in Lebanon had also destroyed and damaged civilian infrastructure.

“They have also severely hampered reconstruction efforts and attempts by internally displaced people to go back to their homes in southern Lebanon,” he said.

The rights office said that more than 64,000 people, mainly from southern Lebanon, remained displaced in other parts of the country after last year’s fighting.

And “Israel started constructing a wall crossing into Lebanese territory that makes 4,000 square metres inaccessible to the population, thus affecting people’s right to return to their lands”, Kheetan pointed out.

“All those internally displaced must be able to go back to their homes, and reconstruction should be supported, not hampered,” he said, urging all parties to comply with the ceasefire “in good faith”.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon said earlier this month the Israeli army had built walls in south Lebanon near the UN-demarcated Blue Line, the de facto border.

