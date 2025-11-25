E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Google, Accel partner to invest millions in at least 10 Indian AI startups

Reuters Published November 25, 2025
A Google logo is seen outside of the Google Store, where visitors can try phones and other products from the company, in New York City, New York, US on Feb 10, 2022. — Reuters/File
A Google logo is seen outside of the Google Store, where visitors can try phones and other products from the company, in New York City, New York, US on Feb 10, 2022. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Alphabet’s Google and venture capital firm Accel will partner to fund at least 10 early-stage Indian AI startups, marking the US technology giant’s first such funding partnership, top executives at the companies said on Thursday.

The move comes as several US tech firms like Microsoft, Amazon and OpenAI make a beeline for the world’s most populous nation, seen as a critical growth market where nearly a billion users access the internet.

Under the partnership, Google’s AI Futures Fund and Accel will co-invest up to $2 million in each startup, Prayank Swaroop, partner at Accel, told Reuters in an interview, with the investments focused on the wide areas of entertainment, creativity, work and coding.

The announcement comes after Google in October said it would invest $15 billion over five years to set up an AI data centre in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, its biggest-ever investment in the country.

Its AI Futures Fund, launched six months ago, has funded over 30 companies, including Indian webtoon startup Toonsutra and United States-based legal-tech firm Harvey.

Google has also teamed up with India’s largest telecom operator, Reliance Jio, to provide free access to Gemini AI for 505m users.

“We firmly believe that the founders in India, they are going to be playing a leading role in defining that next era of global technology,” Jonathan Silber, co-founder and director of Google’s AI Futures Fund, said.

“… we think that it’s critical to invest in the early stage. Particularly in key markets like India, so that we can be at the forefront of investing in the next generation of AI leaders.”

India’s AI market is projected to reach $17bn by 2027, according to IT industry body Nasscom and consulting firm BCG.

Global AI spend is seen at nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025, and will exceed $2tr in 2026, as per market research firm Gartner.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
World

Read more

Suren Sukhtankar
Nov 25, 2025 07:24pm
A great news.
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 26, 2025 05:41pm
Thousands of foreign entities are investing hundreds of billions of dollars in India. While most multi-nationals are exiting Pakistan. The PM can hardly keep the capital of the nation secure, but is on a foreign trip every week and many ministers tag along with him without any rhyme or reason to enjoy 5-star luxuries abroad. This country is doomed! Can anyone blame PIA crew who disappear during layover in Canada or Europe?? They see the condition of the country, and see no hope.
Recommend 0
NIKUS GIRI
Nov 26, 2025 09:19pm
Google/Alphabet generally invest in Israel for R&D. But last two years, Alphabet/Google and other companies (Microsoft/Bill Gates one of them) are investing in India too. Couple of thousands of Indian PhDs are as good as good PhD in USA.
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe