Outgoing CJCSC General Mirza pays farewell visit to COAS Munir, air chief

Outgoing Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza paid a farewell visit to Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the army chief commended General Mirza for his “exemplary leadership, strategic foresight, and dedicated service to the Pakistan Armed Forces”, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“He (COAS) lauded the CJCSC’s pivotal role in enhancing tri-services synergy, strengthening joint operational preparedness, and advancing Pakistan’s national security objectives at the strategic level,” ISPR said.

Furthermore, Field Marshal Munir also highlighted General Mirza’s contributions towards regional stability, military diplomacy, and the strengthening of Pakistan’s partnerships with friendly countries, as per ISPR’s statement.

“General [Mirza] expressed gratitude to the COAS and the armed forces for the support extended during his career,” the statement said. “Upon arrival at GHQ, the CJCSC laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.”

Outgoing Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on a farewell visit to Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. — ISPR

CJCSC meets air chief

Separately, General Mirza also visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad where he was received by Pakistan Air Force Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, ISPR said.

“[The air chief] commended the CJCSC’s exemplary services and his pivotal role in strengthening tri-services synergy,” according to ISPR’s statement. “He appreciated [General Mirza’s] significant contributions towards national defence and reaffirmed PAF’s unwavering resolve to continue working closely with sister services to eradicate the menace of terrorism.”

Furthermore, the statement added that the CJCSC expressed his satisfaction over the combat readiness of air force and the progress achieved through its modernisation and upgradation initiatives.



“He lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF personnel in safeguarding Pakistan’s aerial frontiers and acknowledged the vital role of the Service in the national fight against terrorism. He also appreciated the seamless coordination among the tri-services and expressed confidence that this cooperation would continue to flourish in the years ahead,” it said.

Outgoing Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza (L) on a visit to Pakistan Air Force Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. — ISPR

Abolishment of CJCSC office

Earlier this month, the national security establishment was restructured through Amendment in Article 243 of the Constitution and the subsequent changes in the legislations governing Army, Air Force and Navy.

The legislation also abolished the office of CJCSC, the tri-service post designed to maintain institutional balance and coordination within the armed forces.

The dissolution of the chairman’s office, effective November 27, would formally end nearly five decades of joint-service representation in armed forces decision-making at least during war time.