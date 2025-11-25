E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Human rights work ‘in survival mode’: UN official

AFP Published November 25, 2025
GENEVA: The United Nations warned on Monday that human rights work globally is fighting for its survival, as funding woes and rollbacks of accountability laws limit the ability to address widespread abuses.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said his office, which is among a slew of international organisations hit by a global funding crisis, was “on its knees”.

“The entire human rights ecosystem is in survival mode,” he told a meeting of the UN’s business and human rights forum in Geneva.

The UN as a whole is mulling reforms, including a 15 per cent cut across its budget, to tackle chronic liquidity problems exacerbated by US President Donald Trump’s policies.

The United States, the UN’s biggest contributor, paused funding after Trump returned to power in January.

Funding for the UN’s human rights work has long been chronically underfunded, and the cuts now being discussed could take a particularly heavy toll on the UN rights office.

The agency has received just 73 per cent of member states’ promised regular budget contributions for 2025, leaving $67 million unpaid, after already seeing tens of millions of dollars in US voluntary funds evaporate this year.

Turk said he welcomed “creative, innovative ideas on how to increase support for us”.

“For example, payroll-giving initiatives are one practical tool for companies to help sustain the institutions that protect us all,” he said.

Beyond financial support, he said his office was working to create a “global alliance for human rights”.

This, he said, should be “a cross-regional coalition of states, businesses, civil society, philanthropists, and others (aimed to) put human rights at the heart of public and political life”.

Turk insisted on the need to shore up rights protection in a world facing towering challenges.

He highlighted violations linked to the private sector.

He slammed “unacceptable” attacks against “courageous human rights defenders shining a light on business-related abuses”.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

