E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Shipping framework with Bangladesh proposed

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 25, 2025
Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry holds a meeting with retired Brigadier General Dr. M. Sakhawat Hussain, adviser on shipping for Bangladesh, in London on November 24. — PID
Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry holds a meeting with retired Brigadier General Dr. M. Sakhawat Hussain, adviser on shipping for Bangladesh, in London on November 24. — PID
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has proposed establishing a formal cooperation framework between the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) to deepen maritime collaboration.

The proposal was presented by Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry during a meeting in London with retired Brigadier General Dr. M. Sakhawat Hussain, an adviser on shipping for Bangladesh.

The proposal envisions a comprehensive partnership encompassing joint container and bulk shipping services, technical training programmes, cooperation on maritime safety and seafarer development, reciprocal port-call facilitation, and strengthened senior-level diplomatic and technical engagement.

The minister emphasised Pakistan’s broader goal of building cooperative frameworks with Bangladesh through platforms such as the IMO and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) on seafarer-related matters, as well as relevant regional maritime groupings.

He highlighted KPT’s expanding capacity, ongoing modernisation initiatives, and improved turnaround times as evidence of Pakistan’s readiness to support regional trade flows. The minister said closer port-to-port collaboration could ease logistics challenges, reduce regional bottlenecks, and open new avenues for commercial integration across South Asia.

To sustain momentum, both sides noted that launching a Pakistan-Bangladesh Maritime Dialogue would be a structured platform for regular discussions on port development, shipping sector cooperation, the blue economy, fisheries, and other emerging maritime issues.­

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak Bangladesh Ties
Business

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe