Domestic violence compels two women to take shelter in Darul Aman

Our Correspondent Published November 25, 2025
LARKANA: Two married women, fed up with their husbands’ alleged abuse, reached the Women Police Station separately for protection, police said on Monday.

Rehana, wife of Insaf Malano, a resident of Badah city, and Soni Khat­oon, wife of Asif Sunnani from the village of Balach Khan of taluka Ratodero, allegedly distressed by their husbands’ cruelty, arrived separately at the Larkana Women Police Station for protection.

The women police produced them before the fourth additional sessions judge, who, after recording their statements sent them to Darul Aman (women’s shelter house).

On the occasion, Rehana Malano, talking to journalists, complained that she had married Insaf Malano three months ago who used to torture her without any reason. Two days ago her husband, along with his father Sikandar and uncle Ahmed Malano, tried to kill her on the pretext of karo-kari (honor killing), she alleged.

She said she managed to escape and reached the Women Police Station and wished to go to Darul Aman.

Soni Khatoon told the media that she had married Asif Sunnani a year ago. She alleged that after the marriage, he did not provide her household expenses and would subject her to torture whenever she asked for money. Fed up with the abuse, she left the house and sought refuge at the Women Police Station, she said, adding that the police produced her in the court today (Monday), and she, too, wished to go to Darul Aman.

Women police station personnel said that both women had approached them for protection.

Today (Monday), they were produced before the fourth additional sessions judge, who, after hearing their statements, ordered that both should be sent to Darul Aman.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

