Governor inaugurates Nadra centre in Paniala

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurated a National Database and Registration Authority centre in Paniala the other day.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion, he said the government was committed to the welfare and betterment of people, and the opening of Nadra office was a clear reflection of these efforts.

He termed the facility an important milestone for the area, as it would provide residents with easier access to essential identity card-related services.

Governor Kundi also announced that the process of granting tehsil status to Paniala had been expedited, with instructions already issued to the relevant authorities.

He further revealed plans to establish a passport office in Paniala.

Commenting on the law and order situation, he said he would consult with the DIG police on ensuring peace and stability in the Dera region.

He also said women removed from Benazir Income Support Programme would undergo a fresh survey.

He said every deserving woman regardless of political affiliation would receive a Benazir card.

The governor said discussions with National Highway Authority would soon begin regarding the long-awaited Paniala-Dera Road project.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to launching the Chashma Right Bank Canal project.

He said a former chief minister from Dera had failed to initiate significant development projects for the area, referring to Ali Amin Gandapur.

He assured the public that electric supply issues in Paniala would be addressed on priority.

Meanwhile, Governor Kundi condemned the terrorist attack on the Frontier Corps Headquarters in Peshawar.

According to official sources, the governor contacted senior authorities and sought detailed information about the incident.

He praised the swift and effective response of the security forces.

Kundi said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took pride in their police, the FC, and all security forces that stood on the front lines for the province’s safety.

Expressing sympathy with the families of the martyrs, the governor offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved. He also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the attack.

Governor Kundi described the incident as cowardly carried out by foreign-backed terrorist elements, reaffirming that such attacks couldn’t weaken the resolve of the nation and its security forces.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025