Saudi Arabia to open more alcohol stores as curbs ease, sources say

Saudi Arabia plans to open two new alcohol stores, including one serving non-Muslim, foreign staff at state oil giant Aramco, as the kingdom further eases restrictions, according to people briefed on the plans.

The launch of outlets in the eastern province of Dhahran and one for diplomats in the port city of Jeddah would be a further milestone in efforts, led by de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to open up the country.

The kingdom last year opened an alcohol store serving non-Muslim diplomats in the capital Riyadh — the first such outlet since a ban was brought in 73 years ago.

Store planned in Aramco compound, says source

The new store in Dhahran will be set up in a compound owned by Aramco, one of the three people who talked to Reuters said.

That store would be open for non-Muslims working for Aramco, the source added, who said Saudi authorities had informed them of the plan.

Two of the sources said a third liquor store was also in the works for non-Muslim diplomats in the city of Jeddah, where many missions have honorary consuls.

Both stores were expected to open in 2026, but no timelines had been released, two of the sources said.

The government media office did not immediately reply to questions over the plans for the stores in both locations, which were previously unreported. Aramco declined to comment.

There was no officially announced change made to regulations after the opening of the Riyadh store in a nondescript building in the diplomatic quarter known to some diplomats as the “booze bunker”.

The Riyadh store’s customer base was recently expanded to include non-Muslim Saudi Premium Residency holders, two of the sources said. Premium residencies have been awarded to entrepreneurs, major investors and those with special talents.

Before the Riyadh store, alcohol was largely only available through diplomatic mail, the black market or home brewing.

In other Gulf countries, apart from Kuwait, alcohol is available with some restrictions.

Reforms cover events, women’s driving

While alcoholic drinks are still off limits for the vast majority of the population, under the crown prince’s reforms, both Saudis and foreigners can now take part in once-unthinkable activities, from dancing at desert raves to going to the cinema.

Other reforms have included allowing women

The kingdom has been easing restrictions to lure tourists and international businesses as part of an ambitious plan to diversify its economy and make itself less dependent on oil.

In May, a media report , picked up by some international media after appearing on a wine blog, said Saudi authorities had planned to allow alcohol sales in tourist settings as the country prepares to host the 2034 soccer World Cup.

The report, which was denied at the time by a Saudi official, did not give a source for the information.

That report had sparked a vigorous online debate in the kingdom.

Social liberalisation has proceeded at a breakneck pace, but the leadership have taken a more gradual and cautious approach to the question of alcohol. The ban on alcohol is still in place, a measure not uncommon in Muslim countries, where alcohol use is often restricted.

Saudi Arabia has been aggressively expanding its local tourism portfolio with the giant Red Sea Global development , which includes plans to open 17 new hotels by next May.

These ultra-luxury resorts remain dry.

Asked by Reuters this month if there were any plans to ease restrictions on alcohol to help attract foreign visitors, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “We do understand that some of the international travellers want to enjoy alcohol when they visit the Saudi destinations, but nothing has changed yet.”

Pressed on whether “yet” meant that it could soon change, he said: “I will leave it to you on how to elaborate on it.”

Saudi residents report booze ban eased for select foreigners

Separately, diplomats and premium visa-holders in Saudi Arabia also told AFP that the conservative kingdom has quietly eased restrictions on purchasing alcohol for select foreign residents.

While the government has not made any statements regarding the sale of alcohol in recent days, the sources said non-Muslim individuals with so-called premium resident status are now able to buy booze at the country’s sole liquor store in Riyadh, which was previously reserved for diplomats.

AFP spoke with four people who said the rules had changed, including two diplomatic sources and a couple of residents with premium visa status.

“I heard about it from friends who tried it. I went there two days ago and it actually worked,” one premium visa-holder told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“It saved me a lot of money rather than buying from the black market. Prices are reasonable and we finally can buy alcohol.”

AFP reached out to Saudi authorities for comment on the reports, but they did not respond by the time the story was published.

Started in 2019, premium resident status in Saudi Arabia is available to a select group of foreigners who meet a variety of requirements, including making a one-time payment of 800,000 riyals ($213,000).

The visa allows people to live, work and invest freely in Saudi Arabia without a local “sponsor” — a kind of guarantor required for other non-nationals to live in the kingdom.

A premium residency-holder told AFP that he went to the liquor store and saw a man with the same status purchase alcohol before buying bottles himself.

“It actually worked for me, it’s so easy,” he said.

‘Walking out with 30 bottles’

A Western diplomat told AFP that acquaintances of his with premium residency had managed to buy alcohol in the past few days.

“Expats WhatsApp groups are being flooded with the news,” he added.

A diplomat told AFP that “the [liquor] store was packed” on Saturday, when she saw “people walking out with 30 bottles”.

The apparent loosening of the liquor regulations comes nearly two years after the kingdom opened its first and only liquor store in January 2024 in the capital’s diplomatic quarter, catering exclusively to non-Muslim foreign envoys.

There was no official announcement at the time, with two sources confirming the reports to AFP at the time.