LPG plant sealed for overcharging

SAHIWAL: On public complaints, the local district administration sealed an LPG plant for overcharging and supplying cylinders to retailers at inflated prices ranging from Rs900 to Rs1,000, in violation of Ogra’s standard rates.

Reports said Assistant CommissionerMaham Wahid during a raid sealed the plant and directed its management to revise prices in line with Ogra’s notified rates.

As per reports, local LPG shop owners had sharply increased prices, selling gas at Rs290-300 per kg instead of the official Rs 201 per kg. This sudden hike sparked anger among consumers.

Ogra’s official rate list, issued on Nov 25, clearly sets the price of an 11.8 kg cylinder at Rs2,378, with the per kg rate fixed at Rs201 for the entire country. However, in Sahiwal, LPG plant owners jointly raised prices and leaving retailers with no option to currently sell cylinders at Rs2,900–3,000, far above the regulated price. The situation alarmed local consumers, leading to widespread online complaints at portal and to the local administration.

Investigations revealed that LPG plant owners were supplying cylinders to retailers at inflated rates, prompting the AC’s raid.

Sources further disclosed that inSahiwal district, five LPG plants - Chiltan Gas Plant, Ravi Gas Plant, Baba Farid Gas Plant, Abdul Sattar Petroleum Gas, and Nova LPG Plant- are operational.

The owners of these plants made a ‘cartel’ and overcharged Rs900-1000 against each cylinder from retailers who in turn passed on the burden to local consumers.

Dawn has learnt that an Ogra inspection team is also visiting Sahiwal to investigate why LPG plant owners in the district are collectively overpricing gas, causing distress among consumers.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025