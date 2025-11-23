Dawn Education Expo attracts large number of students

LAHORE: A large number of students from different colleges and universities of the province on Saturday visited the [two-day] 21st annual Dawn Education Expo at Nishat Hotel (Emporium Mall) from 11am to 6pm.

Stalls of more than 80 global universities were established under one roof to guide students about higher education opportunities, scholarships and international admissions.

The event being organised by Dawn Media Group will continue on Sunday (today) and will be free for the visitors.

The event aims to serve as a “gateway to limitless opportunities” for the students seeking higher education in Pakistan and abroad.

Representatives from universities in the USA, UK, Europe, South Korea, Turkey and several other countries were providing on-spot counselling regarding their degree programmes, eligibility requirements, financial aid and campus life.

The students were offered free career counselling, guidance on student visas and admissions by the dedicated help desks for both local and international scholarship options. The students were also busy filling the forms at the expo to win a laptop through a lucky draw.

The organisers said that on the first day of the exhibition, the students and their parents started approaching after 2pm and the number continued to increase.

They said the visitors were getting maximum details about the expenses, courses, subjects and university atmosphere from the desks.

“Every information is available to them at every desk about national and international universities.”

A student, Huzaifa Aslam, told Dawn that he had got information about four to five universities. “I belong to Multan and was visiting my relatives in Johar Town and heard about the expo and reached here to get information,” he said.

Aslam said he would come on the second day as well and would get further information about other universities and courses.

Another student, Mujtaba Quraishi, said it was good to organise such an event about education.

“I am feeling good after getting information and it will help me pursue a degree in a foreign university.”

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025