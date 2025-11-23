E-Paper | March 02, 2026

CPSP confers degrees upon 212 specialists

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 23, 2025
LAHORE: As many as 212 specialists were conferred upon degrees at the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) convocation in Multan on Saturday.

The specialists included 174 fellows and 38 members.

Former CPSP vice president and Rashid Latif Khan University Chairman Prof Rashid Latif Khan was the chief guest, while former CPSP councillor Prof Haroon Khurshid Pasha and Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Mehnaz Khakwani were the guests of honour.

The event was also attended by CPSP office-bearers from all four provinces, heads of medical institutions, prominent figures from the medical fraternity, senior officers of the Army Medical Corps, senior professors, and parents of the fellows.

During the ceremony, CPSP Multan Regional Director Prof Ghulam Mujtaba administered the oath and advised them to uphold the oath in their professional lives with honesty, integrity, and service to humanity.

In his welcome address, CPSP President Prof Khalid Masood Gondal congratulated all the fellows, their parents, and families, stating that today’s success was the result of their tireless efforts. He said that CPSP’s postgraduate programmes were now recognised by developed countries including the United Kingdom, Ireland, as well as the countries in the Middle East and South Asia.

Prof Gondal emphasised that the mission of CPSP was not only to promote advanced medical education in Pakistan, but also to enhance Pakistan’s global standing.

Prof Khakwani said that the standard and transparency demonstrated by CPSP in the field of postgraduate medical education and evaluation was a matter of great pride for Pakistan. She noted that today’s fellows would bring new energy and capability to the country’s healthcare system.

Prof Pasha thanked the CPSP president and the council members and extended heartfelt congratulations to the fellows and their parents on this memorable day.

He said that CPSP was a prestigious institution at the international level, and being a fellow of this organisation was a great honour.

Prof Khan congratulated the fellows and their parents and urged them to make the service of suffering humanity the mission of their lives. He further advised them to perform their duties with sincerity, honesty, and dedication, and become a ray of hope and healing for patients.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Prof Gondal and Prof Shafi conferred degrees upon the fellows, while commemorative shields were presented to the distinguished guests.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025

