Yasmin gets bail in May 9 case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to incarcerated PTI Punjab Pre­sident Dr Yasmin Rashid in a case of bur­ning police vehicles near Mug­halpura during the May 9, 2023 riots.

ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the bail petition during a hearing held at Kot Lakhpat jail.

Barrister Taimur Malik argued on behalf of the petitioner and referred to the rule of consistency applied to other accused people, including PTI founder Imran Khan, former senator Ejaz Chaudhry and former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema by the courts granting bail to them in similar cases.

The judge approved the bail for Dr Rashid in the case, subject to furnishing surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

However, he adjourned the hearing of the PTI leader’s bail petitions in three other cases till Nov 25.

In a statement, Barrister Malik said his client should be granted bail in the remaining cases as well on the same legal principle.

He added that later if the high court accepted her suspension applications, she could be released pending the outcome of her appeals against the convictions. The PTI Punjab president has already been convicted in four other May 9 cases including an attack on the Shadman police station.

Statements recorded

An anti-terrorism court also recorded the statements of 10 police personnel in a case related to violence at GOR-I neighbourhood during the May 9 riots.

The prosecution presented the police officials as its witnesses. A prosecutor told the court that 57 witnesses had testified in the case so far. The court summoned more prosecution witnesses on Nov 25. The Race Course police had registered the case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking the main gate of GOR-I Club Chowk and damaging property.

