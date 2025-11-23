Firm clarifies licensing amid IHC case on Aramco stations

ISLAMABAD: Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO Pakistan) has issued a clarification regarding recent media reports and ongoing legal proceedings concerning Aramco-branded retail outlets in Pakistan.

The company reiterated that all such outlets are being operated strictly in accordance with the applicable statutory framework and regulatory regime.

It emphasised that following Aramco’s acquisition of a 40 per cent equity stake in GO Pakistan, all operations continue to be conducted through a duly incorporated local entity, and every retail outlet holds the requisite licenses, permits and approvals issued by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and other competent authorities.

The clarification comes amid media coverage of a petition currently before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). In that case, the IHC has issued notices to Ogra, Aramco Asia Singapore Pvt Ltd, GO Pakistan, Askar Oil and several government departments after a petition was filed by Mohammad Shafiq Mir, a local fuel station owner.

The petition alleges that Aramco-branded fuel stations are operating in the federal capital without obtaining an independent marketing licence, and that licences originally issued to GO Pakistan and Askar Oil are being relied upon in a manner the petitioner claims is inconsistent with the OgraOrdinance, Pakistan Oil Rules 2016, the Petroleum Act, and the Explosives Act.

The Court has sought written responses from all respondents, with the matter now adjourned to a date to be fixed by the registrar.

Responding to the ongoing proceedings, GO Pakistan noted that the petition pertains to procedural matters that are presently sub judice before the Islamabad High Court.

The company stated that it will present its complete factual and legal position before the Hon’ble Court in the manner prescribed by law.

Reaffirming its commitment to regulatory transparency and operational integrity, GO Pakistan emphasised that it remains fully compliant with all statutory and regulatory obligations and is committed to regulatory fidelity as well as the safe, reliable, and uninterrupted provision of services across Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2025