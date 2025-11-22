E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Trump lavishes praise on New York Mayor-elect Mamdani at warm White House meeting

Reuters Published November 22, 2025
US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shake hands as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on November 21, 2025. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani shake hands as they meet in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on November 21, 2025. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani react as they speak to members of the media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 21. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani react as they speak to members of the media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 21. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani react as they speak to members of the media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on November 21. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani react as they speak to members of the media in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on November 21. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

After months of trading insults, US President Donald Trump and incoming New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani smiled at each other, swapped compliments and pledged to collaborate on tackling crime and affordability in the nation’s biggest city at an unexpectedly friendly meeting at the White House on Friday.

The political opposites, a Republican billionaire and a young democratic socialist, have clashed over everything from immigration to economic policy.

But it was clear the two forged a rapport in their first encounter.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker, stood by Trump’s desk as the 79-year-old president smiled up at him and patted him warmly on the arm, having only recently falsely caricatured Mamdani as an anti-Semitic communist, among other jibes.

“We agree on a lot more than I would have thought,” Trump said after letting journalists and cameras into the Oval Office at the end of a private meeting with the mayor-elect.

“We have one thing in common: We want this city of ours that we love to do very well.”

The meeting in the Oval Office, where Trump has sometimes embarrassed or chastised visiting heads of state, far exceeded Trump’s prediction earlier on Friday that it would be “quite cordial”.

The men, two different generations of New Yorkers, announced nothing new on policy except what seemed to be the launch of an unexpected, politics-shifting professional friendship.

“What I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers,” Mamdani said.

Just 26 per cent of Americans say Trump is doing a good job at managing the cost of living, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Meanwhile, Mamdani, promising a freeze on rents and free buses and childcare, was one of a slew of Democratic victors around the country in elections earlier this month.

It was among the most deflating nights endured by Republicans this year, and Trump had not been expected to enjoy the reminder through a visit by one of the most prominent Democratic winners.

Yet the president, who found his fame as a New York real estate developer, brightened at Mamdani’s call for more housing in the city he will lead from January 1.

Trump was cheered to hear a chunk of New Yorkers who voted for him in last year’s presidential election had gone on to vote for Mamdani.

“When we spoke to those voters who voted for President Trump, we heard them speak of the cost of living,” Mamdani said.

Trump, who says he is paying increasing attention to affordability and inflation, said this made sense to him.

“Some of his ideas are the same ideas I have,” Trump explained. “The better he does, the happier I am.”

Mamdani, Trump laugh off past insults

As Mamdani surged in the polls to victory on November 4, Trump issued threats to strip federal funding from New York City. Mamdani has regularly criticised Trump’s promise to ramp up federal immigration enforcement efforts in a city where four in 10 residents are foreign-born.

In the weeks before they met, Trump had labeled Mamdani a “radical left lunatic,” a communist and a “Jew hater”.

Mamdani has espoused Nordic-style democratic socialism, not communism.

While a staunch critic of Israel, he was endorsed by prominent Jewish politicians, is bringing Jewish staff into his new administration, notably New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, and has repeatedly condemned anti-Semitism.


And yet, less than an hour after first meeting each other in person, Trump was repeatedly coming to Mamdani's aid to fend off pointed questions from the press.

The pair laughed away some of their spicier insults as reporters reminded them of what they had said about each other.


“I've been called much worse than a despot,” Trump said with a smile. “So it's not that insulting, but I think he'll change his mind after we get to working together.”

Mamdani was asked if he still considered Trump a fascist. “That’s OK, you can just say ‘yes’,” Trump interjected, swapping grins with Mamdani and patting his arm twice. “It’s easier than explaining it.”

Trump defends Mamdani as ‘very rational person’

Trump also defended the Uganda-born Mamdani, who will be New York City’s first Muslim mayor, from some of the Islamophobic slurs he has faced.

One reporter asked Trump if he believed he had “a jihadist” standing by him.

“No, I don’t,” Trump said as Mamdani looked on. “I met with a man who’s a very rational person.”

Some politicians and commentators were discombobulated by the televised friendliness. At least a couple Republicans said they still did not trust Mamdani, Trump’s new approval notwithstanding.

“What the heck just happened?” US Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, wrote on social media, sharing a clip of one of the meeting’s Trump-Mamdani buddy moments.

Trump had repeatedly urged New Yorkers not to vote for Mamdani, warning it would be a disaster for a city that is already portrayed as a crime-ridden hellscape by conservative media, despite being among the safest big cities in the country.

After his first term as president, Trump decamped from Manhattan to become a Florida resident.

A reporter asked Trump if he would consider moving back to the city of his birth with Mamdani running it.

“Yeah, I would,” Trump said, “especially after the meeting.”

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

MEA
Nov 22, 2025 08:30am
In The Game Of Power - Nobody Is Your Friend
Recommend 0
Baiju
Nov 22, 2025 10:27am
Trump is business man he changes his opinion on anything to suit his interests
Recommend 0
Baiju
Nov 22, 2025 11:35am
Trump is business man he changes his opinion on anything to suit his interests
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 22, 2025 12:17pm
When you have the unwavering support and overwhelming vote of your constituents, even Donald Trump is left with no option but to back you up.
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Nov 22, 2025 01:04pm
Trump being a TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) got intimidated by this bright, energetic and determined young Muslim mayor, first in NYC history, so he had no choice to be polite, cordial and even joked with Mamdani, whom he had previously labeled as "communist' dangerous, radical" not good for NY." Fact is, both need each other, cooperate on many issues where the Fed and the city need to interact, coordinate and allow for funds and city admin cooperation to make things happen.
Recommend 0
Mahmood
Nov 22, 2025 01:21pm
@Baiju, Except, in this case, his Business Skills came to naught. Which businesses man invests in a losing venture?? Business means profit. But Trump and his major supporters gave millions to Andrew Cuomo, in the mayoral race, hoping that he will defeat Mamdani. All that money, lost, vanished and never to be recovered. Trump was the biggest loser. So now he's licking his chops and trying to be nice to Mamdani. Marjorie Taylor Green was Trump's most vocal supporter. Now she hates the man!
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Nov 22, 2025 02:36pm
Never trust Trump, Who is openly an islamophobe.
Recommend 0
Talha
Nov 22, 2025 03:16pm
This POTUS did not have courtesy to stand while shook hands. He has narcissistic personality with bragster attitude
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe