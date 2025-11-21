E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Mohsin Naqvi announces revised prize money for next PSL edition

Dawn Sport Published November 21, 2025
Lahore Qalanadars celebrate winning the HBL PSL X in 2025. — Photo via Instagram/Lahore Qalandars
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday announced a “new reward” for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition set to be held in April 2026.

“Complementing the Pakistan Super League’s growth, I am thrilled to announce a new reward for franchises in the forthcoming editions,” Naqvi said on X.

The champions will take home $500,000 — the same as the 2025 edition — while the runner-up team will take home $300,000, which is an increase of the previous year’s $200,000 reward.

Additionally, a $200,000 reward will be given to the “best franchise contributing towards cricket development.

Separately, PCB announced on Friday that the auction for the two new PSL franchise teams will take place on 6 January, 2026, while the decision for which cities have been shortlisted will be made after December 15.

“This marks a significant milestone in the league’s continued expansion and its commitment to expanding its footprint across Pakistan,” the board said of the development.

“The addition of two new teams will also create fresh commercial, sporting and fan engagement opportunities.”
PSL, which began in 2016 with five teams, expanded to six franchises with the addition of Multan Sultans in 2018. The inclusion of two more sides would mark its first major restructuring in seven years and push the total number of teams to eight.

Binoy Joseph
Nov 21, 2025 04:03pm
500 thousand for the winners? In the IPL audition, one player could receive more than that.
Pakistan First
Nov 21, 2025 08:33pm
Please say no more PSL in Pakistan instead support field hockey, tennis and soccer games in Pakistan.
