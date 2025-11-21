5.7-magnitude earthquake stops Bangladesh v Ireland Test for three minutes

Play between Bangladesh and Ireland in the second Test was halted for three minutes on Friday morning as a 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Bangladesh and India, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Health officials said at least three people died and several others were injured in the quake that struck near the city of Narsingdi, about 33 kilometres from Dhaka, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

There was immediate panic in the stands as the jolts were felt, and players and umpires gathered near the pitch of the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Both dressing rooms were emptied at around 10:38am local time (9:38am PKT).

“The small crowd looked for open areas to escape to. Some went out of the stadium while others tried to get close to the ground,” cricinfo reported.

“The media centre, a five-storey building at the north end of the stadium, also emptied quickly as people tried to go out to safe spaces.”

Play resumed in the Dhaka Test after the pause, with Ireland losing two more wickets in the first session to go to lunch on the third day at 211 for 7 in reply to Bangladesh’s 476.

USGS warned of potentially “significant casualties” and damage.



“The government is taking all necessary measures, giving the utmost importance to the safety of the people,” interim leader Muhammad Yunus said in a statement.

He said emergency services were “responding swiftly to the reports of damages being received” from across the country, including in Dhaka.

The shaking lasted for 26 seconds with its epicentre in Narsingdi’s Madhabdi district, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, which recorded the magnitude as 5.7.

“The situation is being closely monitored, and all relevant departments have been directed to immediately go to the field to assess any possible damages,” Yunus said.

Bangladesh Cricket took to X to post about precautionary measures during an earthquake and information on safety departments for the public.