E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Story time: The blue pen

Rayyan Ahmed Published November 22, 2025
Illustration by Aamnah Arshad
Illustration by Aamnah Arshad
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Yesterday was the first day of my college, and I was both excited and nervous. Something interesting happened that day — our English teacher gave us a challenge. We were told to write freely for five minutes without stopping our pens, with no concern for spelling or grammar mistakes. The idea was to let our thoughts flow, a free writing exercise.

So, during that time, I wrote:

“Sir just told me to write something, anything, that comes into my mind, and that too without stopping. The time is very short because I cannot write my whole thought process in just five minutes. But the first thought that came to my mind was an image of a blue pen lying on a table in an empty room. There was…”

“Time’s up!” I heard.

A very ordinary piece of writing, right? Isn’t it?

Next, our teacher asked us to pick the most meaningful or sublime sentence from what we had written. My paragraph didn’t seem to have anything special, so I was unsure which line to choose.

In the end, I picked: “A blue pen lying on a table in an empty room.”

Then I noticed what others had chosen: “Life is not just about lying, but truth.” “The waves of the sea are seen by the eyes of my heart.”

I felt a bit embarrassed about mine.

But the task wasn’t over yet. Our teacher gave us a home assignment to write a whole page on the line we had selected.

The next morning, I presented my article in front of my classmates. Each one of us tried our best.

Here’s what I wrote:

“There was nothing, but a pen. The scene felt like space, vast and minimalistic, like a dot on a white A4 paper. It represented the value of a pen in this world. This pen alone tells a million stories, the journey of invention and development through generations. Today, we are distant from our social life, just like that pen, forgotten on the table. The generation of clicks has moved away from the pen. For them, it’s just an object that writes.

Because the pen is rarely used now, its ink dries; just like the blood in our veins when we lose our purity as humans. The pen belongs to a lineage that is loyal and steadfast. It never abandoned us; it served humanity faithfully.

Maybe I could write much more about that scene, but I’ll end it here. The truth is, we humans are never fully content. We always want a little more — more time, more love, more chances — to do things differently. Just like I wished for five more minutes to finish my writing, we often wish for five more minutes in life itself.

Perhaps that’s what makes us human, this endless longing to create, to feel and to hold on to the moments that slip away too soon.”

Published in Dawn, Young World, November 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
A collective effort
Updated 27 Feb, 2026

A collective effort

CONSIDERING the relentless wave of terrorist attacks Pakistan has been facing over the past few weeks, the...
Criminalising criticism
27 Feb, 2026

Criminalising criticism

ISLAMABAD seems to have developed quite a thin skin. A letter sent to the prime minister on Wednesday by leading...
Utter chaos
27 Feb, 2026

Utter chaos

THE PTI is in disarray. The lack of discipline within its ranks, which it has long refused to address, is finally...
Dawn News English
Subscribe