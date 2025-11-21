PM Shehbaz directs PIA’s speedy privatisation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities on Thursday to expedite and complete all phases of the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with complete transparency.

Chairing a meeting to review the privatisation status of the national flag carrier, the premier emphasised the need to develop a clear strategy to increase the number of airworthy aircraft in its fleet and ensure that all flights depart on time.

The prime minister also stressed that improving operational efficiency must remain a top priority.

The premier was informed that the Privatisation Commission had prequalified four parties for the long-awaited PIA transaction. The business plan aims to sell a 75 per cent stake with management control. However, strict conditions will be enforced to ensure that the airline’s name and branding remain unchanged after privatisation.

A press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the officials briefed the meeting on the ongoing PIA privatisation process and the accompanying business plan.

The premier was also informed that the bidding phase would commence soon.

In early July, after detailed scrutiny, the Board of the Privatisation Commission prequalified four entities — Fauji Fert­iliser Company Ltd; Air Blue (Private) Ltd; a consortium comprising Lucky Cement Ltd, Hub Power Holdings Ltd, Kohat Cement Company Ltd and Metro Ventures (Pvt) Ltd; and another consortium consisting of Arif Habib Corporation Ltd, Fatima Fertiliser Company Ltd, City Schools (Private) Ltd and Lake City Holdings (Private) Ltd.

In the current month, the government approved the inclusion of AKD Group Holdings (Pvt) Ltd in the consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation Ltd (AHCL), following the consortium’s request.

The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali, and senior government officials.

The meeting was further informed that the number of airworthy aircraft in PIA’s fleet will be increased from 18 to 38 by 2029. Currently serving over 30 cities, PIA aims to expand its service network to more than 40 destinations by 2029.

Meanwhile, the premier separately discussed matters related to the Housing Ministry with Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada and reviewed the country’s overall political situation.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025