Balochistan govt seeks time to reply in mines law case

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Wednesday postponed the hearing on multiple constitutional petitions challenging the newly passed Mines and Minerals Act 2025, after the provincial government sought an additional time to submit its response.

A two-member BHC bench — comprising Acting Chief Justice Kamran Khan Mulakhail and Justice Muhammad Ayub Tareen — heard the constitutional petitions filed by former senator Nawabzada Haji Mir Lashkari Khan Raisani and several political parties against the Act.

Assistant Attorney General of Pakistan Muhammad Anwar Naseem Kasi represented the federal government, while Assistant Advocate General Balochistan Zahoor Ahmed Baloch appeared on behalf of the provincial government.

The assistant advocate general requested more time to submit the provincial government’s reply, particularly regarding CM Sarfraz Bugti’s statement on the suspension of the Act. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2025