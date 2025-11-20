E-Paper | March 01, 2026

US Congress report ‘validated Pakistan’s triumph’ in May conflict: PM Shehbaz

APP Published November 20, 2025
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir on November 20. — Photo courtesy PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that a recent report submitted to the United States Congress had validated Pakistan’s triumph in the military confrontation with India in May.

“Pakistan’s military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry,” said the report submitted by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Following an attack on tourists in occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi, without evidence, linked with Pakistan, India launched deadly air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir on May 7, marking the beginning of the four-day clash. After tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases by the two sides, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally reach a ceasefire.

After laying the foundation stone for the Daanish School in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Bagh, the PM said in a speech that US President Donald Trump had also acknowledged multiple times that Pakistan downed seven Indian aircraft.

“The exemplary performance of the Pakistan Armed Forces brought the enemy to its knees, by the grace of God,” he said, crediting what he termed the leadership of Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The prime minister added that on the economic front as well, the country was moving in the “right direction” and the government was fully focused on achieving sustainable development.

PM Shehbaz expressed hope that one day, India-occupied Kashmir would be freed and Daanish Schools would also be established there.

“Daanish Schools provide educational standards comparable with top institutions such as Aitchison College and Lawrence College, offering students access to modern technology, free uniforms, food, residence and qualified faculty preferably recruited from local communities,” he stated.

He directed the AJK education department to complete the project within the stipulated time, announcing that the Bagh school would be inaugurated on March 23, 2026.

The premier also announced that the foundation stone of another Daanish School would soon be laid in Neelum Valley.

Abdul Razzaq
Nov 20, 2025 07:20pm
So we ourselves submitted the report and then we claimed victory citing this same report?
Recommend 0
Moud
Nov 20, 2025 07:23pm
The PM remark that country is moving in the "right direction". However, the present economic situation of the country is such that this is no more than the usual "imaginary direction."
Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Nov 20, 2025 08:51pm
Very factual. Unlike delusion of victory on the other side.
Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 20, 2025 09:25pm
Winners don't need to announce their victory every day.
Recommend 0
Truth
Nov 20, 2025 09:28pm
Read the actual report before going through this narrative. The actual report claims a different story
Recommend 0
ABC
Nov 20, 2025 09:29pm
Congratulations!. Stories of Pakistan's success is all over the social media.
Recommend 0
Syed Nasheed Ahmed
Nov 20, 2025 09:43pm
The improved US-Pakistan relationship has brought no tangible benefits so far - except for Hype, Hyperbole & Optics.
Recommend 0
El Cid
Nov 21, 2025 03:15am
It was a skirmish. A successful one for Pakistan, this time. Much credit indeed goes to the operational readiness of PAF. However, one must be circumspect, be wise to the big picture. And for what is brewing at the horizon. The US has lately inked a defense pact with India. That should ring alarm bells all along, line and rank, pilot and plane.
Recommend 0
Secular
Nov 21, 2025 03:16am
Govt of Pakistan needs to focus on its economy and what action is Pakistan taking to water crisis it’s going to face very soon . No water will flow from India . I today’s India needs its own resource for farmers in India .
Recommend 0

