US Congress report ‘validated Pakistan’s triumph’ in May conflict: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that a recent report submitted to the United States Congress had validated Pakistan’s triumph in the military confrontation with India in May.

“Pakistan’s military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry,” said the report submitted by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

Following an attack on tourists in occupied Kashmir, which New Delhi, without evidence, linked with Pakistan, India launched deadly air strikes in Punjab and Azad Kashmir on May 7, marking the beginning of the four-day clash. After tit-for-tat strikes on each other’s airbases by the two sides, it took American intervention on May 10 for both sides to finally reach a ceasefire .

After laying the foundation stone for the Daanish School in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Bagh, the PM said in a speech that US President Donald Trump had also acknowledged multiple times that Pakistan downed seven Indian aircraft.

“The exemplary performance of the Pakistan Armed Forces brought the enemy to its knees, by the grace of God,” he said, crediting what he termed the leadership of Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The prime minister added that on the economic front as well, the country was moving in the “right direction” and the government was fully focused on achieving sustainable development.

PM Shehbaz expressed hope that one day, India-occupied Kashmir would be freed and Daanish Schools would also be established there.

“Daanish Schools provide educational standards comparable with top institutions such as Aitchison College and Lawrence College, offering students access to modern technology, free uniforms, food, residence and qualified faculty preferably recruited from local communities,” he stated.

He directed the AJK education department to complete the project within the stipulated time, announcing that the Bagh school would be inaugurated on March 23, 2026.

The premier also announced that the foundation stone of another Daanish School would soon be laid in Neelum Valley.