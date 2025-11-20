‘Use AI to help address country’s health, environmental challenges’

LAHORE: Speakers at a conference said that artificial intelligence cannot replace humans, but it can complement traditional scientific approaches to address some of Pakistan’s most pressing health and environmental challenges.

They were speaking at the 6th International Conference on Innovative Biological and Public Health Research that began on Tuesday at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore to deliberate on emerging scientific developments and pressing public health challenges.

The two-day conference, organised by the university’s Department of Zoology, features six international keynote speakers from the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Hong Kong and Austria, alongside leading local experts.

The inaugural session was attended by three vice chancellors, including Punjab University’s (PU) Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Shah and King Edward Medical University’s (KEMU) Prof Dr Mahmood Ayyaz.

In his address, PU VC Prof Shah said that rapid technological shifts had reinforced the relevance of biological sciences, which, he stressed, could not be replaced by artificial intelligence. He noted that challenges such as deteriorating air quality, water scarcity, climate instability and public health emergencies required biological and environmental expertise rather than purely technological solutions. Artificial intelligence, he added, may support scientific work, but it could not create clean air, store floodwater, or prevent disease outbreaks.

He warned that Pakistan was entering an era where extreme weather patterns, water mismanagement, and environmental degradation would increasingly threaten livelihoods and food security. He emphasised the need for evidence-based policymaking, smarter water use in farming, and long-term planning to build national resilience against climate change.

KEMU VC Prof Ayyaz argued that artificial intelligence should be viewed as a tool that amplified human capability rather than replacing it, noting that innovation, adaptability and a willingness to change were essential for scientific progress in an era where biological data increasingly drove decision-making in health and research. He said that KEMU had also set up a dedicated School of Artificial Intelligence, where students were developing AI-based tools for hospitals, diagnostics, telemedicine and disease prediction.

University of Gujrat VC Prof Dr Zahoor-ul-Haq said that limited funding had historically constrained universities’ ability to translate ideas into impactful solutions. He welcomed the recent increase in provincial support, which he said now allowed institutions to implement research projects and invest in innovative initiatives.

Addressing students, GCU Dean Prof Dr Babar Aziz said they were the future scientists and public health leaders whose curiosity would shape tomorrow’s solutions.

Prof Dr Muhammad Tahir, in his welcome address, said the conference served as a platform for scientific exchange and collaboration across molecular biology, immunology, genetics, microbiology, wildlife sciences, psychology and public health.

Six gold medals and cash awards were announced for outstanding researchers. The Dr Nazeer Ahmed Gold Medal was presented to Dr Azhar Rasul, while the Prof Dr Sharif Mughal Gold Medal went to Dr Tanveer Hussain. The Sabira Shafi Gold Medal was awarded to Dr Abid Ali. The Prof Dr Ashraf Mirza Gold Medal was jointly conferred upon Zain Fatima and Muhammad Abdullah Javed, and the Prof Dr Zaheer Ahmed Gold Medal was awarded to Sibgha Khalil.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025