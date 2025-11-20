E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Shehbaz, Murad discuss political situation after 27th Amendment

Syed Irfan Raza Published November 20, 2025
PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah attend a ceremony held in honour of visiting cricket teams.—PPI
ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday to discuss the overall political situation and provincial affairs, the PM Office said in a statement.

No further details of the meeting were shared by the PM Office.

The meeting came days after the enactment of the 27th Amendment, a piece of legislation that has triggered debate within legal and political circles, prompted two Supreme Court judges to resign and necessitated major restructuring within key judicial bodies.

Separately, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan’s continued hosting of international cricket events was “evidence of the country’s positive image, peace and stability”.

He was speaking at a luncheon hosted at the PM House in honour of the Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe cricket teams participating in a tri-nation series.

The prime minister said the passion, skill and dedication demonstrated by the three sides were commendable and that the players were representing their countries in an exemplary manner. He urged them to continue displaying sportsmanship and mutual respect, setting “a guiding example for the younger generation”.

The premier also praised Pakis­tan Cricket Board (PCB) Chair­m­­an and Interior Minister Mohsin Naq­vi, under whose leadership, he said, the PCB was successfully co­­nducting all matches of the series with “excellent arrangements, ef­­fective strategy and high professional standards”. The ongoing se­­ries, he added, was providing cri­c­ket fans with “top-quality cricket”.

Later, addressing a ceremony held in connection with the International Day for Tolerance, the prime minister urged the nation to “give respect to each other” and reaffirm its commitment to protecting minority rights.

“Let us make a promise that we will give all minorities equal rights and respect,” he said, recalling that Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned Pakistan as a country where “everyone enjoyed their rights on the basis of equality”.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2025

United Pakistani
Nov 20, 2025 07:16pm
We should all be united as one body of Pakistan and we should all be united as one nation only. No Baloch, Sindhi, Punjabi, Mohajir, Pathan or anything's, just Pakistani only.
Recommend 0

